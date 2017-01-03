 

KZN motorist nabbed doing 224km/h

2017-01-03 11:04

Amanda Khoza, News24

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man is expected to expect to appear at the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning after he was nabbed driving at 224km/h on Monday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the 24-year-old motorist from the Bluff in Durban was allegedly travelling at that speed on the N2 south in a Golf 6 GTi.

Zwane said the man was detained briefly by Scottburgh police before being released on R5 000 bail. 

"Excessive speed and reckless and negligent driving are major factors behind the high number of road deaths in South Africa," said Zwane.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation called for a very heavy sentence to be handed down to speedster, including the cancellation of his driver's licence.

