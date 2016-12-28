 

KZN police shootout: Cow carcass, knives, axes found in stolen car

2016-12-28 19:39

Amanda Khoza, News24

Police. (Jeff Wicks, News24)

Durban - Two suspects were arrested after a shootout with police officers in KwaZulu-Natal, the local police said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Escourt police were patrolling along the N3 southbound when they spotted a stationary vehicle with a Durban registration, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.  

Inside the vehicle were three men who acted suspiciously when they saw the officers.

Mbele said the men were asked to step out of the vehicle, and two of the men jumped out and ran toward the bushes, while firing shots at the police.

The police fired back, but the suspects escaped into the bushes.

One man was arrested and when the police inspected the vehicle, they found a cow carcass in the boot.

Police also found that the vehicle, which was stolen in Chatsworth in November, contained knives, axes and pliers.

While travelling back to Estcourt, police identified and arrested one of the men who had fled the scene earlier.

He had a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Estcourt Hospital under police guard.

The two suspects were expected to have appeared at the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

