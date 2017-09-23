KZN political bodyguard gunned down

Durban - A bodyguard assigned to a senior KwaZulu-Natal politician was one of the people gunned down outside a local tavern in the Mpumalanga township outside Durban this past week.

The man and two others, including a 16-year-old grade 10 learner, died at the scene.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the scene as part of a fact-finding mission and spoke with police about the ongoing violence in the area.

"From the initial discussions, there are concerns around violence between taxi operators in the area," said Kaunda's spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane.

Ncalane said it was unclear if the incident was related to the taxi violence or the ongoing political killings in the province, but said both avenues were being investigated.

"We don't want to speculate whether this is linked with the so-called political killings, we do not want to speculate or jump to conclusions," Ncalane said.

Ncalane said MEC Kaunda had given instructions that a task team be set up at provincial level to investigate the matter.

"We will get to the bottom of this case and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested. We are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward," he said.

