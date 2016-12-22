KZN reeling from sudden death of Ugu mayor

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is still reeling following news of the sudden death of Ugu District Municipality Mayor Tolomane Mnyayiza.

"As the local government fraternity, we are still struggling to register the news of Mayor Mnyayiza's demise. He was a committed community leader whose life was defined by his continued activism and his work amongst the many communities in the Lower South Coast Region," co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that he had been ill.

According to the ANC, Mnyayiza was a "brilliant student activist with great leadership qualities.

"It was not surprising that he was elected the first chairperson of the ANC Youth League in the Lower South Coast Region."

The ANC said he rose through the ranks and served as regional secretary of the ANC for three consecutive terms.

Pledge to honour Mnyayiza's legacy

At the last regional conference he was elected unopposed - a tribute to his discipline, dedication, political integrity and constantly unifying role, the ANC said.

Dube-Ncube said Mnyayiza was a local government's leader with "unmatched work ethic and a sheer determination to change people's lives for the better.

"He was a leader with a rich history in our struggle for liberation and understood the people's needs, hence his unwavering dedication to impact positively on the lives of all Ugu district's residents."

Dube-Ncube said he shaped political discourse in KwaZulu-Natal in many ways.

"But more than that, he held a profound understanding of the direct and immediate impact that municipal government can have on our people and he made it a great priority to ensure that our government served the people and not the other way round."

She added: "It is not easy to accept that we will never see him or work with him again, but to honour his legacy, we all pledge to work hard to maintain the standards that he has set for us."