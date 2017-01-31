KZN to distribute free sanitary pads to nearly 3 000 schools

Sanitary pads will be distributed by the KwaZulu-Natal education department to female students in quantile 1-4 schools. (Facebook)

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal education department plans to distribute free sanitary pads to 2 992 schools in the province in an effort to reduce the dropout rate among girls.

In a recent circular the department said four packs per student will be distributed to schools in lower income communities (quantile 1-4) by the end of January.

The principal of each school will be responsible for the distribution of the sanitary pads to pupils in grades 4 to 12.

According to the department, each pupil will receive a pack each month.

"It is expected that the next delivery will commence in the next financial year should the funds be available," reads the circular.

The department said female pupils miss out on school because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

News24 reported in September that roughly seven million girls in South Africa miss school every month because of this.

In April, members of Parliament called on government to remove VAT on sanitary pads.

