 

KZN to distribute free sanitary pads to nearly 3 000 schools

2017-01-31 21:22

Jenna Verster & James de Villiers, News24

Sanitary pads will be distributed by the KwaZulu-Natal education department to female students in quantile 1-4 schools. (Facebook)

Sanitary pads will be distributed by the KwaZulu-Natal education department to female students in quantile 1-4 schools. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

7 million girls in SA miss school every month due to lack of access to sanitary pads

2014-09-08 10:21

We speak to Liza Adlem and Jennifer Aston, who are SUBZHeroes, about the shocking number of girls who miss up to three months of school each year because they don't have access to sanitary pads. Watch.WATCH

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal education department plans to distribute free sanitary pads to 2 992 schools in the province in an effort to reduce the dropout rate among girls.

In a recent circular the department said four packs per student will be distributed to schools in lower income communities (quantile 1-4) by the end of January.

The principal of each school will be responsible for the distribution of the sanitary pads to pupils in grades 4 to 12.

According to the department, each pupil will receive a pack each month.

"It is expected that the next delivery will commence in the next financial year should the funds be available," reads the circular.

The department said female pupils miss out on school because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

News24 reported in September that roughly seven million girls in South Africa miss school every month because of this.

In April, members of Parliament called on government to remove VAT on sanitary pads.

Read more on:    durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mixed reactions to Nel joining forces with AfriForum

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
'I'm a prosector at heart' - Gerrie Nel says leaving the NPA was difficult

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 31 results 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 