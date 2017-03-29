 

KZN town's by-elections 'illegally manipulated' - MEC

2017-03-29 19:25

Kaveel Singh, News24

IEC voting station. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban - By-elections in a northern KwaZulu-Natal town appear to have been illegally manipulated, the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department said on Wednesday.

"We want to strongly condemn what appears to be an emerging practice by some individuals and political parties who resort to all forms of illegalities in order to fraudulently win the by-elections in the province," Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube has had to postpone and approve a new date for the by-election that was scheduled to take place in ward 7 of the uPhongolo Municipality in Northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The Electoral Court ruled that the IEC should request the MEC to allow a new date, due to discrepancies arising from the voters’ roll.

The ANC initiated the court proceedings questioning the voters' roll.

"[This was done] in light of last year's ConCourt ruling that all eligible voters must furnish an identifiable address upon registration," Cogta said in a statement.

Cogta said that the voter’s roll appeared to have more than 300 voters who could not be positively verified.

Dube-Ncube said it was unfortunate that people thought they could win municipal by-elections by "stealth".

"We are nevertheless pleased that the Electoral Court has stepped in at Phongolo and ordered the voters' roll in ward 7 to be re-examined and rectified," she said.

Dube-Ncube added: "We cannot have a voter’s roll where non-eligible voters who do not reside in ward 7 would have been allowed to cast their ballots for the local ward councillor. This would have been tantamount to electoral fraud."

Read more on:    iec  |  durban  |  elections

