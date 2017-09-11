 

Lackay's CCMA case against SARS to continue

2017-09-11 05:11

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Adrian Lackay (Cornél van Heerden, Netwerk24)

Johannesburg -  Former SARS spokesperson Adrian Lackay’s case against the revenue service is set to continue at the CCMA on Monday.

Lackay has taken the SA Revenue Service (SARS) to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for constructive dismissal. He wants to be awarded a year’s salary from his former employer.

He had previously argued that his working conditions became unbearable amid allegations of the existence of the so-called rogue unit in 2014 and 2015.

He felt he was forced to leave after it became untenable to associate with what was happening at SARS.

At the last hearing in June, SARS chief officer for business and individual tax, Jonas Makwakwa, said Lackay was never identified as a “problem” during a GCIS meeting in December 2014.

The second witness called by SARS, Makwakwa disputed Lackay’s testimony that he was identified as the “problem” around the communication surrounding the alleged rogue unit.

He said they received a media enquiry regarding President Jacob Zuma and they needed to consult with GCIS in order to get guidance.

The first witness, SARS group executive Luther Lebelo, testified that one of the reasons Lackay left was because he was no longer enjoying benefits he received from former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Lebelo said that Lackay was given a relatively good salary increase, which to his knowledge, was a violation of SARS policy.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, representing Lackay, accused Lebelo of making serious allegations and said he should have lodged a grievance.

He also said Lackay would deny that he left SARS for greener pastures.

