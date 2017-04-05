Lackay's CCMA case to continue

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Former SARS spokesperson Adrian Lackay’s constructive dismissal case continues at the CCMA on Wednesday.

He wants to be awarded a year’s salary from his former employer.

Lackay testified previously that he was excluded from receiving information on major events at SARS, which effectively stopped him from being able to respond to the media and thus do his job.

He said working conditions became unbearable amid allegations by commissioner Tom Moyane that senior officials had set up an illegal "rogue" spy unit.

Lackay worked at SARS for 11 years.

Despite CCMA hearings traditionally being closed to the public, the media was granted access following a successful application by Media24 and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.