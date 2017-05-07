 

Land must be returned now - Cyril Ramaphosa

2017-05-07 22:50

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Grahamstown - Land must be returned to its rightful owners, presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa said during his campaign trail in Grahamstown on Sunday.

Ramaphosa made several promises at the cadres' forum in the Sarah Baartman Region.

He spoke of radical economic transformation as well as land reform that needed to form part of the party's policy discussions in June.

"There is still poverty: I could see it driving to this hall... In the phase we are in, Oliver Tambo memory calls upon us to do something. In doing something it means that we must ensure that our people are totally free and that is economic freedom.

"We must embark on a process of radical socio-economic freedom. The wealth of this country must be shared... That will happen whether some people like it or not."

Ramaphosa was welcomed with cheer and dancing by African National Congress branch members in the region.

NDP vision

ANC members sang that change was coming followed by: "We dont want Zuma, we want Cyril."

The song was also sung during what appeared to be the launch of Ramaphosa's campaign in Uitenhage during the Chris Hani memorial lecture.

Ramaphosa cautioned members against certain "individuals and families" who were now "preaching" radical economic transformation to benefit themselves.

"... We are going to change the economy of this country, not on the interest of some well-known families but in the interest of our people. We can't choose certain families. We can't choose a few people. We are going to thoroughly empower our people... so that they live better lives."

He said he believed that the National Development Plan's vision to reduce unemployment by 6% in 2030 was possible if certain individuals stop stealing from the state.

He said the land question must be resolved and solutions must be found by Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Gugile Nkwinti.

"The land question must be resolved. Land needs to brought back to its rightful owners. We must find solutions."

He said Nkwinti was working on several projects but those needed to be expanded to make sure people get the land.

"Government must not give land back and standby. Government must work with people hand in hand to support them."

