 

Large crowd braves rain to listen to Zuma speak at KZN church service

2017-05-14 16:48

Msizi Zondi, News24

President Jacob Zuma (Pic: Gallo Images)

President Jacob Zuma (Pic: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A large crowd has braved the rain and cold to attend a church service in Durban on Sunday, where President Jacob Zuma was expected to address the congregants.

The Abundant Life Church service was initially scheduled to take place at Durban City Hall where the president was expected to join at 14:00, however the event was later moved to People's Park Stadium.

Zuma arrived at the venue after 16:30 to loud cheers from the congregants.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the purpose of the service was to pray for "peace and prosperity".

The tent where the service was being held was packed, with most congregants wearing ANC regalia, including t-shirts bearing Zuma's face.

One congregant who did not want to be named said he was at the service to support the president "with the problems he is facing".

Congregants were singing "wenzeni uZuma?" (what has Zuma done [wrong]?)  and "uZuma uyena inkokheli" (Zuma is the one who is the leader).

A speaker at the event told the crowd "Zuma is not going anywhere," and "down with courts who are interfering".

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A News24 Mother's Day special: Progeria brings together two mothers from diverse backgrounds

2017-05-14 16:25

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 