 

Late for the match - speedster clocked at 237km/h tells police

2017-05-01 20:00

James de Villiers, News24

Speed camera. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Speed camera. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni metro police arrested five motorists in Bedfordview and Edenvale on Monday morning for driving above the 120km/h speed limit, an official said.

A 41-year-old man with three teenage passengers was arrested for driving 237km/h in a Nissan Skyline GTR sport, Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Lieutenant Kobeli Mokheseng said in a statement.

They claimed they were late for a soccer match. 

Four other speedsters were arrested after driving between 166km/h and 181km/h.

One claimed he was late for a meeting in Durban. 

All five were released on R1 500 bail each.

They are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon, Mokheseng said. 

