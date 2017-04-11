 

Latest Zuma rape cartoon decision 'not taken lightly' - Zapiro

2017-04-11 14:55

Paul Herman, News24

Cape Town – Famed cartoonist Zapiro has defended the use of rape as a theme in his latest cartoon about state capture, saying he never thought he would have to revisit the theme.

Zapiro published his latest cartoon for The Daily Maverick on Tuesday, entitled: "She's all Yours, Boss!"

It depicts President Jacob Zuma zipping up his trousers as one of the Gupta brothers gets ready to "rape" South Africa, depicted as a woman, with State Security Minister David Mahlobo, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and The New Age editor Moegsien Williams holding her down.

Zapiro on Tuesday said he definitely did not take the depiction lightly, given the fallout over his first drawing of Zuma preparing to rape "Lady Justice" in 2008.

However, he said the current climate in the country over state capture and the Cabinet reshuffle warranted its drawing.

"Everything I was trying to say about Jacob Zuma, and the way that he operates, the way he became president by riding roughshod over the justice system, has come true," he told News24.

'One step further'

"I think the original cartoon over which he sued me for four years but had to drop, holds absolutely true, and I feel now that it's reached a point where so many other people are saying similar things.

"I felt it was now time to take it one step further, and show that it’s not the justice system that has been affected, but the whole country, and he has invited other people to get involved in state capture."

When asked how he felt about its sensitivity towards rape victims and survivors, Zapiro said the drawing itself was a metaphor that applies to all South Africans.

"I really didn't think I'd actually have to revisit the theme at all. It's not as if I want to draw this sort of thing," he said.

"It isn't actually graphic, in the sense that it does everything by suggestion, and nothing by being lewd or overly graphic.

"I would also challenge people to look at the cartoon and see who they empathise with.

"Do they empathise with any of the perpetrators holding the metaphorical person down, that is South Africa, or do they empathise with the metaphorical person?

"There's nothing in the drawing that enjoys or revels in the idea of rape or gang rape."

Sparking debate

He said he's been down this road before, and that cartoons should become part of debates or spark debate, but very rarely influence political happenings.

He would prefer as a cartoonist if he did not have to take such drastic measures in getting a point across.

"As a citizen, I'd prefer having less material, and not have to do something that is going to cause this much furore, because I know it will.

"But as somebody who has a voice, and has the license by convention to do hard-hitting cartoons, I will take that license when I need it, and I felt this one was absolutely necessary under the circumstances."

State Security Agency spokesperson Brian Dube declined to comment on Monday, saying the cartoon was not worth commenting on.

Presidency spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga had not yet seen the cartoon, and said he will need to look at it first before offering a response.

Read more on:    zapiro  |  jacob zuma  |  gupta family  |  cape town  |  cabinet reshuffle  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma using racism to run from reality - DA KZN

2017-04-11 14:38

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Blade Nzimande refuses to answer questions on Cabinet reshuffle

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 