Laudium residents demand release of 10 protesters

Protest action erupted in the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium on Wednesday morning. Residents are said to be demanding electricity installation for their homes. WATCH

Pretoria - A small group gathered on a soccer field in Itereleng informal settlement near Laudium, Tshwane, on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to find a way forward to have 10 protesters, who had been arrested earlier in the day, released.

Police later approached them, telling that the 10 would not be released as they were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The community took to the streets on Wednesday morning calling for service delivery in Itereleng informal settlement.

They are asking for proper roads, electricity and a mobile clinic, among other things. The community said they have been waiting for basic services since 2013.

Police Major-General Tommy Mthombeni said 10 men were arrested during the protest action which turned violent after they started to loot and burn tyres following an address by municipal officials.

Earlier, police fired rubber bullets at protesters when some tried to trespass onto the property of neighbouring houses and a mosque.

Some residents were also seen carrying guns in a bid to target some of the criminal elements attached to the protests.

Councillor Mohamed Essop and MMC for housing in Tshwane Mandla Nkomo will be meeting with 10 community leaders on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Essop said mayor Solly Msimanga has communicated that the area will be dealt with once the new budget has been passed.

