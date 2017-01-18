 

Leak of Absa report politically motivated - Cope

2017-01-18 21:08

Tshidi Madia, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The leaking of the report into Bankorp’s (now Absa) apartheid-era loan is intended to divert attention from former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, Cope said on Wednesday.

“The leak is clearly a political agenda, and it’s not just an innocent leak,” spokesperson Dennis Bloem said in a statement.

Madonsela’s State of Capture report detailed her investigation into claims that the Gupta family, through its friendship with President Jacob Zuma, tried to influence Cabinet appointments in order to benefit its businesses. It was released in November 2016.

In 2012, Madonsela began investigating the government’s alleged failure to recover billions of rands the apartheid-era administration had borrowed to Bankorp. Absa acquired Bankorp in 1992.

Madonsela’s successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over the report. A draft version was leaked last week. It contained a recommendation that Absa repay R2.25bn to the fiscus. The bank had said this was regrettable.

“We are of the view that we give the Public Protector time to finalise the report and officially release the report to the public because for now this report has no status,” Bloem said.

Mkhwebane had opened a criminal case over the leaking of the report.

Madonsela’s report into the Absa matter followed findings by former British spy Michael Oatley that the government could claim between R3bn and R15bn from Absa, the Mail & Guardian reported on January 13. Oatley’s report became known as the Ciex report.   

Two more investigations followed, one headed by Judge Willem Heath, the other by Judge Dennis Davis.

Absa said in a statement on Friday that all its obligations pertaining to the SA Reserve Bank’s assistance were discharged in full by October 1995.

“It must be noted that the matters and events under investigation occurred during the period 1985 to 1995, 21 to 31 years ago,” the bank said.

Read more on:    cope  |  absa  |  thuli madonsela  |  dennis bloem  |  busisiwe mkhwebane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 children burn to death in shack fire tragedy

2017-01-18 20:09

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
After nearly three years the search for flight MH370 has officially been called off

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 20:46 PM
Road name: Du Toits Kloof Pass

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 