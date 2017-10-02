 

Legal challenges loom in ANC leadership race - analysts

2017-10-02 15:50

Paul Herman

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe (Amanda Khoza, News24, file)

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe (Amanda Khoza, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The African National Congress's national elective conference could be the subject of various legal challenges, if the party's provincial problems are anything to go by, analysts say.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe announced two weeks ago that no regional and provincial congresses would be held after September 30, to allow the party's national conference to go ahead in December.

This would mean that certain provincial and regional executive committees, who were due to elect new leaders this year before the national conference, would have served beyond their term.

The problem has been exacerbated by two High Court challenges to provincial elective conferences that managed to beat the September 30 deadline, in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

While the freeze was made with practical intentions, aggrieved parties could use the legal implications to question the outcome of the national conference, analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela told News24.

READ: ANC calls off scheduled post-NEC briefing

"What the secretary general was trying to say was to affirm the power of the branches to decide the outcome of the December conference, instead of allowing the conference to be dictated by power brokers in the regions and provinces," he said on Monday.

"The power the provincial and regional leaderships hold over branches [though] could easily manipulate branches that are aligned with them, to challenge the procedural legality of the conference in December.

"That possibility remains there, as long as there are people who feel aggrieved that their branches were not eligible to attend."

Some of the areas that are still due to hold provincial and regional conferences are the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

ANC members preferring the courts

Analyst Ralph Mathekga said the recent court challenges in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal may spell trouble down the line.

"These PEC [challenges] have become just another level at which ANC members are expressing what they are likely to do going into the national conference," Mathekga told News24 on Monday.

"They are very tense, and I think even those remaining provinces who still have to hold provincial congresses will still be subjected to a court contestation.

"It would have been better if they simply cancelled them and focused on the branches."

WATCH: Violence erupts at ANC Eastern Cape conference

Provincial leaders in each province have to prepare around 4 000 ANC branches to select delegates who will represent them at the national conference in December.

Mathekga said the provincial leaders wouldn't have any kind of formal vote in the leadership race, so their potential "illegitimacy" wouldn't have a direct impact on the outcome of the national race.

However, if there was no valid PEC leader present at branch general meetings before that, aggrieved parties could use that as grounds to contest the election of their delegates.

Mkhabela said, however, that the party's national executive committee, as the highest decision-making body, could appoint interim leaders to solve the legal pitfalls of some of the provincial executives.

'Serious implications'

Either way, it seems inevitable that the ANC will see more court challenges to provincial, regional, and even the national, conferences in the next six months.

The ANC has had problems prior to national conferences before, but none with this dynamic, Mathekga said.

"This has serious implications. It could mean those who might feel they won't do well at the elective conference; they might use this PEC freeze to say: 'The branches were not in order.'

"Usually it has not been about this. But now, what we are seeing is that members are realising they can have more success going to court than to fight with each other.

It will thus become more tense closer to December, he said.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa on Monday said there would be no media briefing following this weekend's national executive committee meeting.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told News24 he was currently attending to a family bereavement, and would be taking some time before speaking on the issue.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

News24 (@News24) | Twitter

The latest Tweets from News24 (@News24). News24 is Southern Africa and Africa's premier online news resource reaching over 2.3 million local users each month. South Africa

Read more on:    anc  |  cape town  |  anc leadership race  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why climate change is really about human rights

29 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
This Bok team is comfortable with ball in hand - Coetzee
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 