Less than half of Life Esidimeni patients transferred

Johannesburg – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa revealed on
Thursday that less than half of the 1900 mentally ill patients which had been
moved from Life Esidemeni to various NGOs
have been transferred to "suitable facilities".
“We have over the past 79 days
been working very closely with the Office of the Minister of Health, the
Premier of Gauteng and the families in the transfer of mental health patients
to appropriate and suitable facilities,” Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa
said in a statement.
To date 592 mental patients
have been transferred, Ramokgopa said.
In February, Health Ombudsman
Malegapuru Makgoba asked the Gauteng health department to move all the patients
to adequate facilities by mid-April. The patients were originally transferred
from the Life Esidimeni facility to NGOs which lacked suitable facilities and
resources in a cost-cutting measure.
In April, Makgoba extended the
department’s deadline for transfers to the end of April.
Ramokgopa promised that the
department would keep to the extended deadline.
"The Health Ombud has
agreed based on the progress made and support to the NGOs in the interest of
patients, to extend the 45-day deadline for the transfer of patients. The
multi-disciplinary team of experts involved in the process of moving patients
have advised that the 45 days will have an adverse effect on the well-being of
the patients. The projected date for the transfer of all patients is end of April 2017," Ramokgopa said.
Disciplinary action postponed
She said disciplinary action
against the suspended head of the health department, Barney Selebano, has been
postponed to allow him to make representations to the Health Ombudsman.
Selebano, former Health MEC
Qedani Mahlangu and director Makgabo Manamela were
identified by the Health Ombudsman as the “key players” in the project to
transfer patients to NGOs.
An estimated 100 patients died
while in the care of the NGOs.
Ramokgopa said forensic
investigations were underway to establish the cause of death for each of the
patients.
An interim chairperson has also
been appointed to the Mental Health Care Review board to strengthen the board.
"We have committed (ourselves) as the department to provide the
public with regular updates on the work that we are doing in the implementation
of the Health Ombudsman recommendations," Ramokgopa said.