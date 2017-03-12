Letter reveals CPS, Sassa have not signed new contract - DA

Johannesburg - In the Social Development Department’s latest bid
on Sunday to defend itself in the social grants scandal, it highlighted the
current system's benefits for clothing and vegetable sellers.
This as
the DA released a letter it received from the department confirming that there
is still no new contract between the department or Sassa with Cash Paymaster
Services (CPS) for the distribution of social grants from April 1.
"With
less than three weeks until the invalid contract with CPS is set to expire,
this confirmation is a damning indictment on the devastating inability by the
Minister of Social Development, Bathabile
Dlamini, to ensure that 17 million poor and vulnerable South Africans will
receive their grants next month," said DA MP Bridget Masango in a
statement.
The
letter was in response to an application by the DA in terms of the Promotion of
Access to Information Act.
Social
Development departmental spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant did not respond to requests
for comment on the DA statement.
The future
of more than 17 million people hangs in the balance as the Department of Social
Development continues to try and find a solution to the grants payment saga by
the March 31 deadline.
The
Constitutional Court last Wednesday asked for the department and the South
African Social Security Agency to urgently provide it with clarity.
The
court wants information including when exactly it dawned on Sassa that it was
not going to have its own grants payment system in place by the time a contract
with CPS expires on March 31.
Capacity
The
five-year contract with CPS was found by the Constitutional Court in 2014 to be invalid. Sassa later told the
court it would internally take over payments by 2017.
However,
it has since become clear the agency does not have the capacity to conduct this
and it has turned to trying to renegotiate with CPS – a move treasury does not
support.
On
Sunday, Oliphant was asked whether the social development department would
respond to the Constitutional Court’s latest request for information.
Oliphant
replied with a text message quoting the court papers that stipulated the
deadline of "16h00 Monday, 13 March 2017" for the department’s
affidavits to be filed.
Oliphant
did not respond to further queries from News24 as to whether this meant the
department would indeed comply with this directive.
However,
on Sunday, Oliphant did release to all media, answers originally given to
questions by the Sunday Times.
She
explained that the minister was against using banking infrastructure as it
would require "beneficiaries to travel approximately 222km to receive
their social grant instead of the 5km stipulated in the norms and
standards" by Sassa.
Amongst
other concerns, she said moving the administration to banks would "destroy
the economic activity that pay points provide
to the rural areas".
'Economic hub'
"Not
only do we service more than three million people at these sites, we have
created an economic hub for those living there. On any given payday, these points are a service hub of
activity, where communities gather to sell their wares, ranging from fresh
produce, vegetables, clothes etc."
Oliphant
said that the minister’s stand was "hitting the nerve of the white
establishment".
Meanwhile,
the Presidency weighed in on the situation after reports emerged on Sunday that
President Jacob Zuma’s special advisor Michael Hulley had attended meetings
with the minister and other Sassa officials about the payments of grants.
"The
Presidency is not aware of the said meetings," said presidential spokesman
Bongani Ngqulunga in a statement.
Oliphant also commented on the reports. “This
alleged meeting and involvement of Mike Hulley… We are not certain how it now
adds to the noise," she said in a statement.
Civil
society organisation R2K announced over the weekend that it would protest
outside the Sassa head offices in Pretoria on Monday.
"Sassa
must account for their delays and for their plans to ensure all grants are paid
on time and fully – with no more deductions from external companies," the
organisation said in a statement.
Media
monitoring organisation ROiAfrica reported that nearly a third of all national
news stories this week dealt with the grants contract saga.