Letter, what letter? ANCYL denies receiving Kathrada ultimatum

Durban - The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) says it has not yet received the letter from the lawyer of the organisers of the Ahmed Kathrada memorial service.

The letter allegedly gives the league in KwaZulu-Natal an ultimatum to publicly apologise for violating a court order and disrupting the service.

The service was held in Durban on Sunday.

The Active Citizens Movement (ACM) has threatened that if the ANCYL fails to publish a public apology it will return to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban to seek a contempt of court order and any sanction the judge deems fit.

ACM spokesperson Yashica Padia said the letter had been sent to the league on Wednesday.

Last week Friday the movement sought an interdict barring ANCYL members from attending the service. It said it feared for the safety of keynote speaker axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Judge Rashid Vahed ruled that the ANCYL could attend after it promised to behave.

Vahed, however, interdicted members from any "assaults, intimidation or harassment and any attempt to remove any of the speakers".

'Admission of guilt'

Despite the interdict, some ANCYL members disrupted proceedings, heckling and booing speakers including Gordhan and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize.

ANCYL KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mandla Shange on Thursday told News24 that neither the league nor their lawyers have received the letter from the movement's lawyer, Viren Singh.

"We've heard about the so-called letter but we have not seen or received it," said Shange.

When told that the letter asks that the league publicly apologise to Kathrada's family, the movement and to the people of South Africa, Shange said: "According to our understanding, apologising is an admission of guilt."

He said the league is willing to meet with ACM to resolve the matter.

"Our provincial secretary [Thanduxolo Sabelo] on Tuesday requested a meeting with them [ACM] but he has not given me feedback yet," said Shange.

Padia denied that the ANCYL had on Tuesday requested to meet with ACM over the matter.

