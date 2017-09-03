Level 5 water restrictions implemented in Cape Town

Cape Town - Further water restrictions for domestic and
commercial users have been implemented in Cape Town, Mayor Patricia de Lille
announced on Sunday.
“[These include] the institution of Level 5 restrictions and
a further increase in pressure management,” she said.
“There is now a new emphasis on capping excessive water use
at the domestic household level and placing additional restrictions on the
commercial sector.”
Firstly, managers of commercial properties, with immediate
effect, must ensure that their monthly consumption of municipal water is
reduced by 20 percent compared to last year.
When it comes to domestic usage, “the cap on individual
domestic property usage is now set at 20kl per month,” said the mayor.
If this was broken, a “very high fine” would be issued to
the property owner.
“An engagement with the Chief Magistrate is forthcoming, but
the fines are expected to be in the region of R5 000 to R10 000.”
De Lille said the original upper limit of 87 litres per
person and the overall collective target of 500 million litres per day in the
city remained.
“As of last week, consumption stood at 599 million litres
per day.
“With the winter rainfall season likely to end in the next
three to four weeks, we simply have to get used to using less water as we enter
the summer season.”
She said that over the last year, all water users, except
commercial property, had shown a decrease.
She said the category included offices and small businesses
but not industrial properties.
“Commercial water users can reduce their consumption by
installing water-efficient plumbing fittings and water-saving devices,” De
Lille said.