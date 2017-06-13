 

Lie detector test for DA Mogale City councillors

2017-06-13 18:49

Tshidi Madia and Lizeka Tandwa, News24

The DA's John Moodey (Lisa Hnatowicz, Beeld)

Johannesburg - DA councillors in Mogale City are undergoing lie detector testing after mayor Michael Holenstein was ousted following a motion of no confidence last week.

All 27 DA councillors were taking the test voluntarily to determine who had voted with the ANC to depose Holenstein, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey told News24 on Tuesday.

Last week Tuesday, Holenstein was ousted with 39 votes in favour of the motion of no confidence. A total of 38 councillors voted against the motion and one deferred.

The ANC has 38 seats in the council, the EFF nine, the IFP two, and the FF Plus one.

Moodey said each councillor paid to have themselves tested.  

"Members of that caucus decided on their own that they would go through with the test. Every member was made very aware of the fact that they are not forced by any law to go through such testing," Moodey said.

DA councillors approached for comment about the testing either refused to comment or referred queries to DA spokesperson Greg Dalton.

News24 understands that the past two days were set aside for the councillors to undergo the tests.

A new mayor is expected to be appointed on Wednesday.

Council speaker and ANC member Patrick Lipuli said the DA was using desperate measures to humiliate their councillors.

"This shows that there are divisions and distrust in the DA. It's clear now that the DA is anti-democracy."

He questioned how the DA could ask ANC MPs to vote openly for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, but did not apply the same system in their own party.

“They are hypocrites. I don't believe they volunteered. They are being forced and subjected to this. They are undermining people's right to promote a narrow selfish agenda,” he said.


