 

Limpopo ANC branch secretary's house torched

2017-02-14 22:29

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Polokwane - The home of an ANC Limpopo branch secretary has been torched during ongoing squabbles over positions in the ruling party.

Gladys Thange’s house was set alight and some ANC branch members were hospitalised during a fight over a regional leadership candidate over the weekend.

Thange is the branch secretary for Ward 9 of the newly-established Lim 345 municipality. She could not be reached for comment.

Provincial ANC secretary Knocks Seabi told reporters on Tuesday that the party had set up a committee to stop the disruption of branch general meetings and resolve disputes, including violence in Bela-Bela.

He was speaking after the ANC’s weekend lekgotla in Polokwane.

The region is expected to hold a conference next month, as part of preparations for the ANC’s national elective conference in December. ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and former AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are expected to contest the party's leadership.

Read more on:    anc  |  polokwane  |  politics

