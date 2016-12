Thohoyandou - Police were searching on Monday for a suspect who killed a 24-year-old and left his body alongside a road in Shayandima location, outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Christmas Day.



"It is alleged that the deceased was at his home at night when he received a call; he then went out and was later found dead," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngope said in a statement.



"His cellphone was taken away during this incident."



The motive for the crime was still not known, Ngope said.