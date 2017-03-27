Limpopo health workers' strike continues

Polokwane - The Limpopo Department of Health has vowed to implement a 'no work, no pay' policy, as health workers in the province defy calls to return to work, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Officials in the department’s health facilities started picketing outside the Polokwane Hospital’s entrance on Monday, demanding to be paid their bonuses.

The department said the strike, which started last Wednesday, was illegal. It told strikers to return to work.

"We are engaging with the unions, but at the same time we resolved that we should implement a no work no pay policy. We have no choice, it’s a policy," spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said.



Trade union Nehawu said the strike would continue until their demands were met.

Teffo said the strike had affected the kitchen and others areas, but that access to healthcare had not been compromised.

News24 found some health centres in the province were open, but staff were not serving patients.



