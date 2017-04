Police said Lucky Monyemangena, 32, was drinking liquor when an argument ensued at Sefene village in Botlokwa on Sunday.

It is alleged that Monyemangena had an argument with the suspect, 30, at the local tavern.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Monyemangena, who fell down.

But the suspect then continued shooting him several times, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe on Monday.