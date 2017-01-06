Limpopo mob kills suspected clothes thief

Polokwane - Police in Westernburg, on the outskirts of Polokwane, have launched a manhunt for a mob accused of killing a man at the Polokwane bus terminal on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that information gathered from the scene suggested that the man had been wearing stolen clothes.

"The stolen clothes were identified by the owners, which led to a group of community members mobilising themselves, and assaulting the deceased with various objects until he became unconscious," he said.

By the time police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the man had died.

"The suspects are still unknown, but members of the community are urged to assist the police with information about this," Ngoepe said.

He added that the slain man was still unidentified.

"The South African Police Service in Limpopo is still concerned about the acts of mob attacks and killings by some members of the community," Ngoepe said.

