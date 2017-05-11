 

Limpopo official 'exonerated' over allegations of porn phone bill

2017-05-11 20:31

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(File, News24)

Johannesburg - Deputy Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature Lehlogonolo Masoga says the Public Protector has found that allegations relating to his misuse of an official cellphone to rack up more than R100 000 from watching pornographic material, was unfounded.

It was earlier reported that Masoga racked up a R125 000 cellphone bill in one month – a huge amount of which was allegedly for watching porn - while on an official overseas trip.

Masoga said he received the "closing report" from the Public Protector on April 7.

According to Masoga, the Public Protector said that the allegation that the phone bill was incurred as a result of watching porn was unfounded. He said the report also stated that the Legislature had not violated any policy when it settled the phone bill that was incurred on official business.

"And lastly, the allegation that the then manager for Supply Chain Management was suspended because she questioned the payment of the phone bill was unfounded. She was subsequently dismissed after a disciplinary process on allegations of contravening supply chain management policy and Treasury Regulations,” Masoga quoted from the report.

Masoga, who went on to say that he had been "exonerated", said the claims were a “smear campaign” to damage his integrity and reputation as leader and public representative.

"The Public Protector's report which has finally exonerated me has been referred to the Press Ombudsman for further processing in terms of the Press Code," he said.

