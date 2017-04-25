Limpopo pensioner scoops R39m in Lotto Plus

What To Read Next

Polokwane- A pensioner in his late 60s who bought a R7,50 Lotto Plus ticket is now rich beyond his dreams.

The father of five scooped the mega R39m jackpot in Saturday's draw.

"I am blessed beyond what words can express. The winnings will change my life beyond measure," he told News24 on Tuesday.

The pensioner said he has not told anyone about his winnings except for his wife and children.

The father of five says only one of his children is formally employed, while the others are self-employed in the informal sector.

The man has plans of sending one of his children to get an engineering qualification.

He also plans on giving his four other children a financial boost.

"I also plan on extending my small farm, and to buy a tractor. I also want to grow and extend the house," he said.

He bought the winning ticket at a local Flash trading store.

"I bought just one ticket on Saturday, and I randomly picked the numbers myself.

"I have been playing since the inception of the national lottery, and I didn’t think I would win, but I was excited when I found out," the man said.