Limpopo serial rapist gets 11 life sentences

Johannesburg - The Thohoyandou High Court has sentenced Tshelani Edwin Risimati to 10 life sentences for 10 counts of rape, and life imprisonment for murder, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

During sentencing on Wednesday, the 35-year-old was also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He committed his crimes between 2012 and 2015, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

In 2015, he killed Nephawe Rofhiwa Stauley, 34. He raped women aged between 34 and 86 in various areas in Vhembe, including Mavunda, Habengwa, Tshaulu, Mashau, Mutale and Dumela. Vhembe is one of the five districts in Limpopo.

He attacked, raped and robbed them while they were ploughing cornfields. In one instance, he attacked and raped a victim in her house.

“This sends a very strong message to rapists out there,” Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, welcomed the judgment and commended detectives for their efforts.