Limpopo's water situation improves

Polokwane - Dam levels in Limpopo have reached satisfactory levels following recent rain, the provincial water affairs department said on Wednesday.

People were, however, asked not to waste water and to continue adhering to water restrictions imposed by their municipalities, spokesperson Lucia Matlou said.

A devastating drought hit the province two years ago.

In April 2016, the Polokwane water supply system was at 52.2% capacity. It had increased to 65.3% this week. The Luvuvhu water system was at 66% in 2016, and had increased to 99.1% capacity.

The Nandoni, Ebenzer, Mokolo, and De Hoop dams were at 100% capacity. The Tzaneen dam was at 61% capacity.