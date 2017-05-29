AS IT HAPPENED: ANC NEC called for a judicial inquiry into state capture

Full statement from the ANC NEC:
Statement of the National
Executive Committee following the meeting held on the 26th to the 28th May 2017
29 May 2017.
The National Executive
Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) met in a scheduled
meeting from the 26th to the 28th May 2017. The meeting received the Political
Overview from the President, the National Working Committee (NWC) report, and
reports on our engagements with traditional leadership and preparations towards
the National Policy Conference.
The NEC expressed grave
concern at the recent spate of brutal killings of women and children and
commissioned a special presentation by the Wits City Institute on gender based
violence with a particular focus on intimate partner femicide.
As a country we must
consistently affirm the freedom of girl children and women. We will have been
successful in our quest to build a truly non-sexist society and dealt with the
brutal effects of patriarchy when in South Africa a young woman in the middle
of the night, can walk alone without the fear of assault, attack or rape, going
back home from wherever she comes from.
While there is no single magic
bullet that will do away with violence against women and children overnight,
condemnation of such behavior by society alone will not solve this problem.
The ANC therefore calls to
action all its structures and society at large to become actively engaged in
campaigns that involve communities in the prevention of femicide, rape and
child molestation. ANC branches must actively lead a campaign to encourage the
defense of the most vulnerable people in our society.
We must also teach
ourselves to drop the language of ‘weakness’ ‘vulnerability’ ‘protection’ and
‘women and children’ as these erode women’s citizenship. We must affirm their
inalienable right to justice, safety, freedom and equality.
This campaign must assist us
all to understand the value of life and that physical, mental and sexual abuse
robs people of their dignity. Accordingly the following are tasks for the
branches:
Establish street committees and lead and drive a
Know Your Neighborhood Campaign Set up early warning systems where child abuse,
the rape and abuse of girls and boys
- Establish a single contact point in each street
for reporting of incidences of brutality and violence
Meet every station commander to advise them of
the contact points and issues arising from our early warning systems
Government for its part must
strengthen the justice system to better deal with cases of gender based
violence. Programmes of the ANC led government must target both victims and
perpetrators. Amongst others we must ensure the establishment of a special unit
in each police station specially trained for this type of work. This will
ensure that we reduce barriers to reporting sexual offences and domestic
violence.
Our families must stop
negotiating sexual cases and women themselves must stop withdrawing sexual
cases. The law must be allowed to take its course.
As a nation we must redouble
our efforts to reignite economic growth to ensure that women do not seek
economic refuge in abusive relationships.
The ANC has met with all the
three rating agencies as a matter of course and also following the investment
downgrades. The key message from these rating agencies is that we need to be
clear on our growth story and our political posture towards growth.
In this regard, the NEC
commits to the expenditure ceiling in 2017 budget and commits to
stabilize debt levels. In the meantime, we need to ensure progress in
finalizing the Mineral Petroleum Resource Development Act (MPRDA) and the
resolution of the impasse relating to the Mining Charter. Concerted effort must
go into continuous improvement in good corporate governance in the State Owned
Enterprises (SOEs).
We noted the promising work
being done to stabilize the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and
discussed the current challenges facing Eskom. The NEC reaffirmed that the
decision to reappoint Comrade Brian Molefe to Eskom be rescinded and not to
wait for the courts to direct them on this decision. Government itself
encourages judicial overreach when it fails to lead when it should.
As part of reigniting economic
growth, long term structural reforms are needed in education outcomes at all
levels including vocational training. There must be immediate work on growth
and employment enhancing interventions in a number of sectors. We must also
deal with oligopolies, and pay particular attention to increase investment to
30% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). These measures will require the
support of all social partners and accordingly the ANC government will, as a
matter of urgency, convene a NEDLAC meeting to engage them on these
matters.
The NEC also reflected
on a period which had been politically hectic for the organisation. Such period
we defined as having heightened levels of a state of restlessness in society
requiring the ANC to develop an approach and provide leadership to society.
The NEC accepted the proposal
that was tabled in the Political Report for the establishment of a Judicial
Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay. The
terms of reference of such Commission of Enquiry must be broad enough to
uncover the influence of business on the state. The NEC expressed its desire to
see all processes of reviewing the Public Protector’s State of Capture report
accelerated so that they are not an obstacle to the speedy establishment of the
Judicial Commission into State Capture.
On the motion of no confidence
against the President proposed in Parliament, the NEC reaffirmed its confidence
in comrades deployed as Members of Parliament (MP) trusting that they would continue
to conduct themselves in line with Constitution, prescripts and norms of the
African National Congress.
Regardless of whether a secret
ballot is granted by the court or not, ANC MPs, as always, are expected to vote
in line with the decision of the Caucus of the ANC. Failure to do so is in
violation of Rule 25.17.16.4 of the ANC Constitution defines an act of
misconduct as:
acting on behalf of or in collaboration with:
1. counter-revolutionary forces;
2. a political organisation or party other than an organisation or party
in
alliance with the ANC in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and
objectives
of the ANC;
On the succession debate, the
NEC acknowledged that to continue to assert that the organization was not in
the grip of leadership election fever was foolhardy. The NEC agreed that we
should continue discussing the principles that should guide election of
leadership in the ANC but allow structures of the ANC to start discussing the
names.
Such discussions should be
based on the principles discussed and Through the Eye of the Needle.
Nominations though will only be opened in September 2017. All these activities
dealing with succession should be monitored and as comrades discuss the names,
nobody should ridicule or defame any other potential candidate nor should they
tarnish the name of the ANC in the process.
Umkhonto WeSizwe Military
Veterans Association (MKMVA) is due for its National Conference this year. The
ANC NEC has delegated 10 of its members to support and assist the MKMVA in the
organization of such conference.
On tensions within the
Alliance, the NEC emphasised that we should never tire in seeking to work for
the unity of the ANC, the unity of the Alliance and the unity of society as
whole. To this end, the Alliance Political Council will meet on the 4th and 5th
June to deal with the differences and challenges between the Alliance Partners.
There was a call made in the
NEC for the President to consider stepping down as President of the Republic.
This we considered to be part of a broader discussion characterized by the
restlessness manifesting itself in society, where certain sections have made
similar calls.
A number of members of the NEC
were of the view that the ANC should listen to this call. Various contributions
in support of and against the appeal to President to step down were raised. Many
more were neither in favor nor against the appeal but emphasized the need
for unity within the organization.
The NEC sought to have a
detailed analysis of the consequences of removing the President; appreciating
that some calls, especially those made by the opposition, are not so much about
removing the President by rather dislodging the ANC itself from power.
The NEC concluded the matter
by recommitting itself to focus on the task at hand and what our people expect
from us. Implementing, refining and advancing policies that solve their
problems of inequality, poverty and unemployment as we move towards the
National Policy Conference. We must also focus on ensuring unity and stability
of the organization as part of leadership transition at the 54th National
Conference.
Flowing from this difficult
discussion, our branches are now directed to focus on their primary tasks, work
together and ensure the ANC impacts positively on society.
The NEC discussed at length
the need to reconnect with sectors of society that are drifting away from the
movement. This is particularly important for those have been traditional
allies of the broad liberation movement including some traditional leaders and
sections of the faith based community led by, amongst others, the South African
Council of Churches (SACC). We are aware and appreciate the need for decisive
action from the ANC indicating renewal and our commitment to deal with issues
that bring the organization into disrepute.
To this end, the NEC has
welcomed the ongoing interactions with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of
South Africa (CONTRALESA) and traditional leaders in general. We have also
committed to continue engagements with the SACC as part of broader societal
dialogue on the challenges facing South Africa.
The NEC welcomed the
appointment of Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus as the new Director General of the World
Health Organization (WHO). This is the first time, in the sixty nine (69) year
history of this organization, that the WHO elects an African to its helm. This
is a significant victory for the continent and a significant pointer of
progress and reform of this global multilateral institution.
As we conclude Africa month,
the NEC recommitted itself to our responsibility to contributing to the
building of a better Africa and a better world. The regeneration of Africa is
yet to be accomplished. Beyond our own internal challenges and interests as a
party and a country, we have a bigger role on the continent as the ANC and
South Africa.