 

AS IT HAPPENED: 'We all want answers,' says ANC KZN on political violence

2017-09-07 11:14

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has held a media briefing on its plans to deal with political challenges facing the province.

Follow News24 journalist Kaveel Singh live from the event.
12:00
Press conference concludes
12:00
The Moerane Commission, which was established by Premier Willies Mchunu to investigate political killings, has thus far heard that ANC infighting and readily available hitmen was a large contributing factor to assassinations in the province.
12:00
"The department has described these violent incidents as a dangerous trigger that could plunge the province's municipalities into chaos and a state of ungovernability. We are confident that justice will be served to all those behind this heinous deed," said Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube of the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sandiso Magaqa
11:58
11:55
11:54
11:54
Investigation team will consist of PEC members, says Zuma
11:52
"He was an inspiration and represented the cream of the crop of young cadres that are developed by the movement to service our communities. We have lost a dedicated comrade and a true revolutionary who served the community with dedication." - ANC on the killing of ward 3 councillor Kwazi Mkhize, 34, of the uMkhambathini Local Municipality in the Midlands
11:49
11:48
11:48
Zuma has failed so far to identify the "sponsored killers" in KZN
11:46
Zuma says 29 branches took the ANC to court
11:45
11:45
11:44
Finding his stride as he returns to the theme of third force violence from the 80s and 90s
11:43
11:42
11:42
Zuma looks less confident in the second round of questions
11:34
11:34
11:33
Zuma insists the ANC will not associate with criminals responsible for political killings
11:31
Fraudulent members will be excluded from ANC conference, says Zuma
11:30
11:29
Zuma cites late 80s, early 90s violence that was sponsored. Wants an investigation into the current violence
11:28
11:27
11:27
Zuma looks confident facing the media
11:24
11:22
Short statement to media present
11:22
11:21
11:21
ANC KZN takes a swipe at EFF's Malema who said that Sindiso Magaqa was going to leave the ANC
11:19
11:19
11:19
ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma discusses jobs focus in his statement
11:17
11:16
11:15
11:14

Political killings could plunge KZN municipalities into state of ungovernability – Cogta MEC

The continuous political killings in KwaZulu-Natal could plunge municipalities into a state of ungovernability, the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said on Tuesday.
11:14

Councillor gunned down in latest KZN political killing

In what has now become a modus operandi for political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, another councillor has been killed after an evening meeting near Camperdown on Wednesday.
11:14

ANC must expel Gordhan, Hanekom, Khoza and Gungubele - KZN ANCYL

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has defended naming Makhosi Khoza, Pravin Gordhan, Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom as "culprits" who supported the DA's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

