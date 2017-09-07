AS IT HAPPENED: 'We all want answers,' says ANC KZN on political violence
2017-09-07 11:14
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has held a media briefing on its plans to deal with political challenges facing the province.
Follow News24 journalist Kaveel Singh live from the event.
Press conference concludes
The Moerane Commission, which was established by Premier Willies Mchunu
to investigate political killings, has thus far heard that ANC
infighting and readily available hitmen was a large contributing factor
to assassinations in the province.
"The department has described these violent incidents as a dangerous
trigger that could plunge the province's municipalities into chaos and a
state of ungovernability. We are confident that justice will be served
to all those behind this heinous deed," said Cogta MEC Nomusa
Dube-Ncube of the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sandiso Magaqa
Investigation team will consist of PEC members, says Zuma
"He was an inspiration and represented the cream of the crop of young
cadres that are developed by the movement to service our communities. We
have lost a dedicated comrade and a true revolutionary who served the
community with dedication." - ANC on the killing of ward 3 councillor Kwazi Mkhize, 34, of the uMkhambathini Local Municipality in the Midlands
Zuma has failed so far to identify the "sponsored
killers" in KZN
Zuma says 29 branches took the ANC to court
Finding his stride as he returns to the theme of third force
violence from the 80s and 90s
Zuma looks less confident in the second round of questions
Zuma insists the ANC will not associate with criminals
responsible for political killings
Fraudulent members will be excluded from ANC conference,
says Zuma
Zuma cites late 80s, early 90s violence that was sponsored.
Wants an investigation into the current violence
Zuma looks confident facing the media
Short statement to media present
ANC KZN takes a swipe at EFF's Malema who said that Sindiso
Magaqa was going to leave the ANC
ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma discusses jobs focus in his
statement
