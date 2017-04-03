LIVE: #BlackMonday gets underway across South Africa
2017-04-03 10:12
Following the initiative of #BlackMonday in hopes of many South Africans uniting against a cause, the hashtag has started to cause a stir on Twitter.
Volatile rand dives sharply amid uncertainty
The local currency is taking a beating, losing almost 2% to trade dangerously close to R13.70. By 10:50 the rand was trading at R13.68/$.
The
Save South Africa campaign is working with a growing number of civil society
organisations on a coordinated programme of rolling mass action 'in defence of
our democracy' over the next few days:
- A
People’s Protest
from 11h00 on Monday 3 April in Pretoria’s Church Square.
- A
multi-sectoral
meeting convened by the SA 1st Forum at 19h00
on Monday 3 April to discuss coordinated action in Cape Town. The meeting
will be held at Oude Molen in Alexander Road, Ndabeni.
- A
People’s Rally
in Port Elizabeth’s City Hall Square at 13h00 on Wednesday 4 April, to be
addressed by former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Save South
Africa convenor Sipho Pityana.
#BlackMonday: South Africans divided on unity call
South Africans on Twitter seem mixed in their response with many racialising the protest and referencing the issue of land restitution and Helen Zille's colonialist remarks, as well the call for a vote of no confidence in President Zuma.
How Pravin Gordhan Became The Leader Of The Resistance
There was a moment on Saturday afternoon, just before he stepped from behind a screen onto the sun-drenched stage, when axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan looked at the packed Johannesburg City Hall and took a deep breath.
A post on Medium.com titled 'If I had to wear black' has started to go viral on social media.
"If I had to wear black it wouldn’t be for Zuma. He disqualified himself long ago. If I had to wear black it would be for Tafelberg. For the mothers on the Cape Flats
It would be for Marikana..."
Others have called for unity.
The #BlackMonday campaign has caused widespread controversy, with people on Twitter voicing their unhappiness on the matter, calling it 'selective protesting'.
Save SA is currently at Church Square to protest.
Civil society groups have called out to South Africans to wear black in protest following the decision by President Jacob Zuma to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
A mass gathering has been scheduled in Pretoria to protest against the Zuma’s position as president.