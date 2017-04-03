 

LIVE: #BlackMonday gets underway across South Africa

2017-04-03 10:12

Following the initiative of #BlackMonday in hopes of many South Africans uniting against a cause, the hashtag has started to cause a stir on Twitter.

Volatile rand dives sharply amid uncertainty

The local currency is taking a beating, losing almost 2% to trade dangerously close to R13.70. By 10:50 the rand was trading at R13.68/$. 
The Save South Africa campaign is working with a growing number of civil society organisations on a coordinated programme of rolling mass action 'in defence of our democracy' over the next few days:

- A People’s Protest from 11h00 on Monday 3 April in Pretoria’s Church Square.

 - A multi-sectoral meeting convened by the SA 1st Forum at 19h00 on Monday 3 April to discuss coordinated action in Cape Town. The meeting will be held at Oude Molen in Alexander Road, Ndabeni.

 - A People’s Rally in Port Elizabeth’s City Hall Square at 13h00 on Wednesday 4 April, to be addressed by former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Save South Africa convenor Sipho Pityana.

#BlackMonday: South Africans divided on unity call

South Africans on Twitter seem mixed in their response with many racialising the protest and referencing the issue of land restitution and Helen Zille's colonialist remarks, as well the call for a vote of no confidence in President Zuma.
How Pravin Gordhan Became The Leader Of The Resistance

There was a moment on Saturday afternoon, just before he stepped from behind a screen onto the sun-drenched stage, when axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan looked at the packed Johannesburg City Hall and took a deep breath.
A post on Medium.com titled 'If I had to wear black' has started to go viral on social media.

"If I had to wear black it wouldn’t be for Zuma.

He disqualified himself long ago.

If I had to wear black it would be for Tafelberg.

For the mothers on the Cape Flats

It would be for Marikana..."
Others have called for unity.
The #BlackMonday campaign has caused widespread controversy, with people on Twitter voicing their unhappiness on the matter, calling it  'selective protesting'.
Save SA is currently at Church Square to protest.
Following the initiative of #BlackMonday in hopes of many South Africans uniting against a cause, the hashtag has started to cause a stir Twitter.

Civil society groups have called out to South Africans to wear black in protest following the decision by President Jacob Zuma to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

A mass gathering has been scheduled in Pretoria to protest against the Zuma’s position as president. 
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

