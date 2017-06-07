LIVE: Roofs blown off, trees uprooted, roads closed as storm hits Cape Town

13 tips for driving in the rain from the AA:
1 Always turn on your vehicle’s headlights in wet weather.
2 In heavy rain use the brighter (rear fog lights) setting for your car’s tail lights.
3 Make sure your wiper blades are in good condition and do a clean sweep.
4
Do not allow the inside of your car's windows to mist up. Switch on
front and rear screen demisters and your aircon - yes, an aircon dries
the air and removes mist almost instantly.
5 Check your tyre tread: the legal minimum is 1mm but for safety's sake make sure it's treble that.
6 Worn shock-absorbers don't keep the rubber hard down on the road; no road contact = no ABS, no grip and very little braking.
7
Cloudy and rain = poor visibility. Take extra care when overtaking -
and remember not all drivers coming towards you will have their
headlights on.
8 Adjust speed and following distance; at least six
seconds to the car ahead. Ensure you can stop within the visible area
ahead.
9 Avoid abrupt acceleration, braking and steering which can result in a skid.
10 Don't drive through deep water. It could damage your car and possibly cost you your life.
11 If you have no option but to drive through such water, then drive slowly in a low gear, holding the steering wheel steady.
12 After driving in heavy rain allow your brakes to dry - especially if your vehicle has drum brakes.
13
If you experience car/bike trouble turn on your hazard lights and try
to move completely off the road. If possible, ensure that you have a
reflective warning triangle to erect some distance behind your vehicle.