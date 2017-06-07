 

LIVE: Roofs blown off, trees uprooted, roads closed as storm hits Cape Town

A strong cold front is lashing Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape, after the SA Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for flash flooding, hail, and gale force winds. Follow the live update here.

Update from Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management Centre, City of Cape Town:

At this stage we can report that 15 people are displaced in Imizamo Yethu due to their dwellings/ roofs blown away. 5 people are staying at a school in Maitland as their dwelling was compromised. (Royal Road informal settlement)

Power outages reported in various areas including Mitchells Plain.

Storm Update from City of Cape Town:

Roof blown off in Lavender Hill, two injuries reported – Adult female and minor female. 

Roofs also blown off in the Strand Area, Kalkfontein, Delft, Mfuleni, Mandalay.

Trees uprooted in Durbanville, Delft, Platterkloof and Plumstead (tree landed on a block of flats no injuries).

Electricity cables down in Athlone, Weltevreden Valley, Pelican Park Area, Schaapkraal, Goodwood, Boston, Parow Valley.

Informal Settlements roof damage and shacks blown away in Imizamu Yethu, Hout Bay and Macassar Village. Emergency sheltering has been activated.

Road Closures: Main Road & Chestnut, Hout Bay due to uprooted tree.

13 tips for driving in the rain from the AA: 

1 Always turn on your vehicle’s headlights in wet weather. 

2 In heavy rain use the brighter (rear fog lights) setting for your car’s tail lights. 

3 Make sure your wiper blades are in good condition and do a clean sweep. 

4 Do not allow the inside of your car's windows to mist up. Switch on front and rear screen demisters and your aircon - yes, an aircon dries the air and removes mist almost instantly.

5 Check your tyre tread: the legal minimum is 1mm but for safety's sake make sure it's treble that.

6 Worn shock-absorbers don't keep the rubber hard down on the road; no road contact = no ABS, no grip and very little braking.

7 Cloudy and rain = poor visibility. Take extra care when overtaking - and remember not all drivers coming towards you will have their headlights on.

8 Adjust speed and following distance; at least six seconds to the car ahead. Ensure you can stop within the visible area ahead. 

9 Avoid abrupt acceleration, braking and steering which can result in a skid.

10 Don't drive through deep water. It could damage your car and possibly cost you your life.

11 If you have no option but to drive through such water, then drive slowly in a low gear, holding the steering wheel steady.

12 After driving in heavy rain allow your brakes to dry - especially if your vehicle has drum brakes. 

13 If you experience car/bike trouble turn on your hazard lights and try to move completely off the road. If possible, ensure that you have a reflective warning triangle to erect some distance behind your vehicle.
City of Cape Town on 'high alert' for the storm

The City of Cape Town urged residents to keep calm and do everything possible to keep safe as the storm approaches.

The city assured Capetonians that the Disaster Risk Management was on "high alert" and prepared to help whoever may be affected by the storm should a need arises.

This comes as the South African Weather Service warned of a cold front - which the city says comes with "heavy rainfall, strong winds, and waves between 9m and 12m along the coastal areas of the Cape Peninsula".

Schools, universities closed

The Western Cape Education department cancelled all schools in anticipation of the storm, saying the decision was taken to ensure the safety of learners and staff.

The University of Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology would also close its doors for the day, in light of the decision by the education department.

Cape of Storms: Eastern Cape warned to brace for 100km/h wind backlash

While Wednesday's approaching storm will unleash most of its rain in the Western Cape, winds of 100km/h are expected to affect the Eastern Cape.

SA weather service spokesperson Garth Sampson says the cold front is expected to reach the Eastern Cape by the early hours of Thursday morning, 7 June.

Sampson says that while some showers are expected along the south coast, most of the rain will impact the Western Cape and not much can be expected over the Eastern Cape.

"This system is therefore significant due to the strong winds that many areas will experience and a sudden drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

"Ahead of this cold front, warm Berg wind conditions can be expected on Tuesday, 6 June with hot conditions along the south coast," says Sampson.

"This system is expected to bring very strong interior winds on Wednesday, 7 June possibly reaching gale force in places in the western and northern interior. By the early hours of Thursday morning we might see some light snow on the Sneeuberg (Graaff-Reinet) through to the southern Drakensberg (Barkley East/Elliot area). Gale force Westerly winds can be expected along the south coast on Thursday with gusts of up to 100km/h possible in places.

Cape Town prepares for mudslides, flash floods, gale force winds

The City of Cape Town is bracing for a massive storm and plans to have its disaster operation centre in Goodwood on full alert from Tuesday evening to co-ordinate any emergency responses.

An anticipated cold front, making landfall on Tuesday evening, could possibly lead to flash flooding in several low-lying areas, City of Cape Town's disaster spokesperson Charlotte Powell told News24.

"From the operation centre, we would be able to make strategic decisions, with input from officials on the ground, where we should direct our relief," she said.

