LIVE: #CapeStorm aftermath

In the wake of severe weather conditions in the Western Cape after a significant cold front made landfall in the region, residents and officials are assessing the damage as mop up operations take place across the province.
#CapeStorm: Scores of displaced, homeless people to spend the night at alternative shelters
Scores of Capetonians will spend the night in community halls and shelters following a raging storm that is expected to lash much of the Western Cape until Friday.
Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said 870 structures had been destroyed while more than 2 500 people had been affected by water-logged homes.
More than 100 people have been displaced and would be spending the night at community halls while more than 100 homeless people had also sought shelter at night havens.
Smith said about 100 trees were uprooted, which resulted in several blocked roads and snapped power lines. Several coastal roads were closed due to high tide.
“About 148 homeless people have been encouraged to take shelter as the weather is expected to last throughout the night with rain also being forecast for tonight [Wednesday]. The storm is expected to carry on until 06:00 [on Thursday],” he said.
According to Disaster Management's Charlotte Powell, their NGO partners were helping by providing hot meals, blankets and clothing to assist those affected. Residents in informal settlements were being provided with flood kits, said Powell.
#CapeTownStorm: 22 schools damaged
Twenty-two schools have been damaged so far by the storm battering the Western Cape, the provincial education department said on Wednesday.
Roofs were blown off and falling trees broke fences, spokesperson Jessica Shelver said in a statement.
More damages were expected and cleaning up would start on Thursday, she said. Damages could be reported to the department’s Safe Schools call centre.
Western Cape schools would reopen on Thursday, and not remain closed for the remainder of the week, contrary to rumours circulating, Shelver said.
Cape storm isn't a quick fix for drought, warns City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has cautioned residents that despite heavy rains, there is still a need to reduce water usage.
"Water users are reminded that water is only permitted for essential use, irrespective of the rainfall that is being experienced," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said water users "must continue to reduce their water usage to less than 100 litres per person per day in total, wherever they are.
"The much-anticipated cold front which has made landfall is not a quick ticket out of the drought situation. It will take at least three consecutive winters of above-average rainfall to make a real difference."
Residents were also urged to, where possible, use suitable containers to capture rainwater.
Weather Update: Snow in western parts of SA + cold front in Gauteng welcomes winter
After the full impact of the expected storm being experienced across the Western Cape on Wednesday 7 June - including gale force winds, storm surge, high seas, a downpour and snow - South Africans can brace themselves for an icy cold few days across the country.
With snow already in the Western and Northern Cape, and a cold front making its way to Gauteng on Thursday 8 June, South Africa has officially welcomed winter.
SA Weather Service forecaster Kate Turner says that strong winds in the Western Cape are only expected to decrease on Thursday, 8 June.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson says the cold front is expected to reach the Eastern Cape by the early hours of Thursday morning, 8 June.
WATCH: Langa resident describes what it was like last night during the storm
Schools to re-open
Snow is expected on mountains later on Wednesday evening, which will result in extremely cold temperatures.
"We remain concerned about the extreme cold weather moving into the province as night falls and urge the public to remain indoors and dress warmly tonight. In addition, limit travelling across the province and contact the authorities as soon as possible on the emergency number 112," Bredell said.
Bredell warned residents and businesses along the coastal areas to stay clear of the beach "as the storm impact continues tomorrow".
Access would also be prohibited to hiking trails and mountain areas.
Bredell confirmed that the provincial education department had stressed that schools would be re-opened on Thursday.
So far, 24 schools had been damaged.
"The education department is already assessing the damage and drawing up plans to address the challenges anticipated in this regard," he said.
WATCH: #CapeStorm: Roofs blown off in Lavender Hill
WRAP: W Cape, CT weather the storm as province continues to manage crisis
As Capetonians brace for some respite from the storm on Thursday, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre continues to manage a range of crisis around the province, the provincial government said on Wednesday.
By 17:00, eight people had been reported dead in what has been described as the worst storm to hit the city in several decades.
Four fatalities were reported in Kraaifontein due to a fire caused by lightning, one fatality was confirmed in Lavender Hill due to a building collapse and three people died in fire-related circumstances in Rheenendal, outside Knysna in the Eden district.