AS IT HAPPENED: 3 arrests confirmed in Chief Justice office burglary

OFFICIAL: SAPS Statement
As the South African Police Service, we are pleased to
announce developments relating to the break-in that took place at the offices
of the Chief Justice, during the early hours of Saturday the 17th March 2017.
Within days of the commission of this crime, commendable
progress has been made in the investigation following the unfortunate incident
of burglary at the offices of the Chief Justice. The multi-disciplinary team led by the Deputy
Provincial Commissioner of Crime Detection in Gauteng, Major General Mary
Motsepe, has been hard at work and their efforts culminated in the arrest three
men in Mamelodi over the past few days.
The team followed leads and information which resulted in
operations being conducted on identified addresses in Mamelodi in search of the
stolen equipment and the perpetrators of this crime. During the search of identified premises,
three men were arrested linked to the break-in at the offices of the Chief
Justice to enable further investigation into the matter. Various items including unlicensed firearms
and fake identity documents were seized during the operations. These items are considered evidential
material which will be presented in court.
We are also pleased to report that a vehicle which was possibly
used as a getaway car during the commission of the crime has also been seized
by our members.
Further interviewing of those who were arrested revealed the
identity of a person with critical information required to resolve the crime
and the recovery of the stolen IT equipment. The South African Police Service
is calling upon Mr Nkosinathi Msimango, who was in the vicinity of Mamelodi on
the day of the arrests and who has valuable information and insight into the
commission of this crime to approach the investigating officer and/or report at
the nearest police station to assist in this case.
The three suspects already in custody are expected to appear
in court in Mamelodi today. They will
face charges relating to other crimes they were positively linked to pending
further investigation on this matter. As the South African Police Service, we
record our confidence in the criminal justice system and in particular the
courts of this country. We believe that
the seriousness of this crime and the stature of the Office of the Chief
Justice will be considered in the further processing of the cases the
apprehended people are linked to.
The outcry and outrage of citizens over this incident is
justified because brazen criminals targeted the office of the highest judicial
officer in our country. However, our
team’s speedy response to the crime and the thorough investigation of this
crime will not go unnoticed, should be commended and recognised by all.
The South African Police Service has noted with serious concern,
misplaced and/or irresponsible utterances and allegations made undermining the
mandate of the South African Police Service provided for in the Constitution of
our country to prevent, combat and investigate crime. These statements are demoralising to the hard
working members of the South African Police Service and are not assisting in
the investigation process. We call upon
responsible citizens and leaders from all walks of life to take up their
rightful positions and contribute positively and constructively in the fight
against crime. Making baseless and unfounded allegations against any individual
or leaders in government is not helpful during the course of investigations of
crimes like that which manifested itself at the offices of the Chief Justice. Casting a shadow of doubt on the capability
of the South African Police service to investigate any crime committed is not
assisting. Anyone with credible
information relating to this crime or any other crime must feel free to
approach the investigating officers and deposit such information to enable the
resolution of such crimes committed.
This significant breakthrough together with the speedy
resolution and/or breakthroughs in the cases of baby Siwaphiwe in KwaZulu-Natal
as well as the ORTIA heist bears testimony to the fact that the South African
Police Service remains committed to prioritising and thoroughly investigating
serious crimes such as these in a bid to reduce the incidence of serious and
violent crimes in our country.
We have also sanctioned a security assessment for the
purposes of advising on the enhancement of security at the offices of the Chief
Justice.
"We are extremely pleased that our members are working
tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are brought to
book. I am urging the people of South
Africa to continue to work closely with our members to ensure that incidents
which seek to undermine our Constitution must not have a place in our society. The leadership of the South African Police
Service in all provinces continue to intensify their crime combating strategies
and operations to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. The Back-to-Basics approach adopted by the
South African Police Service, which encompasses the thorough investigation of
all crimes committed is yielding results,” said Acting National Commissioner,
Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.