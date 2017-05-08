 

LIVE: Coligny farmer's house on fire, media assaulted

2017-05-08 12:06

A farm owner whose house was recently set alight in Coligny has assaulted a photo journalist reporting on the violent protests underway.

Last Updated at 13:00
13:00
12:59
12:59
12:58
KYK: Inwoners en fotograwe slaags toe huis brand
12:48
12:45
12:44
12:32
12:30
12:20
The location of the house which was set alight (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)
12:06
Photographer Mujahid Safodien was assaulted by the owner of the house that was set alight (Jeanette Chabalala, News24).
12:06
Photographer Mujahid Safodien was assaulted by the owner of the house that was set alight (Jeanette Chabalala, News24).
12:06
(Jeanette Chabalala, News24).
12:06

Coligny murder-accused granted bail

he Coligny Magistrate's Court has granted bail to the two farm workers accused of killing a teenager, allegedly sparking violent protests in the area.

"There is no link between the said witness evidence [of the alleged crime] and the two accused persons at this stage," Magistrate Magaola Foso said. 

They were granted bail of R5 000 each.

The court gallery was packed with reporters and members of the public, for the application of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34.

Matlhomola Moshoeu's parents sat in the front row, accompanied by relatives.
12:06

Two Coligny farmers accused of murder to continue with bail application

The two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny, North West, are expected to continue with their bail application on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, told the town's magistrate’s court on Friday that they would be able to pay R20 000 bail.

The pair allegedly caught Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, stealing sunflowers on April 20. They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked violent protests in the area last week.
12:06

ICYMI: Coligny bail postponed to Monday

The two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny, North West, would have to wait until Monday to find out if they will be granted bail.

The bail hearing of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, resumed in the town's magistrate’s court on Friday.

The State argued that it found it strange how the men had acted after the 16-year-old boy had died. 

The duo is accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu. They have alleged that they boy jumped off their moving bakkie and broke his neck.Prosecutor Khetheni Mudau argued that after the teen's death, the men reported the incident at the police station but declined go to the scene saying they had to attend to other business.
'My son is gone, what about his life?' - distraught father of Coligny teen as murder-accused granted bail
