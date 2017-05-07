LIVE: Coligny teen's funeral

Coligny bail postponed to Monday
Coligny - The two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy
in Coligny, North West, would have to wait until Monday to find out if they
will be granted bail.
The bail hearing of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip
Schutte, 34, resumed in the town's magistrate’s court on Friday.
The State argued that it found it strange how the men had
acted after the 16-year-old boy had died.
The duo is accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu.
They have alleged that
they boy jumped off their moving bakkie and broke his neck.
Prosecutor Khetheni Mudau argued that after the teen's
death, the men reported the incident at the police station but declined go to
the scene saying they had to attend to other business.
The pair allegedly caught Mosweu stealing sunflowers on
April 20. They were driving him to the
local police station with their bakkie when he allegedly jumped off and broke
his neck. An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents
claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked violent
protests in the area last week.
Mudau said when the men handed themselves over to the police
on April 25 - the protests stopped which was an indication that the protest was
not related to service delivery.
"There is a direct evidence implicating the two accused
in this matter," he said.
Mudau said the men should have accompanied the police to the
scene. But defence attorney PJ Smith told the court that they
believed the allegations made by the State's witness on eNCA and did not
corroborate the one he made to Brigadier Clifford Matome Kgorane.
He maintained that there were no other witnesses when Mosweu
jumped off the bakkie. "The court should consider that the accused handed
themselves over."
The men said they would be able to pay R20 000 bail.
Members of the community had set up a petition opposing
bail.
According to the petition, the community wants the men to
remain behind bars until they stand trial.
The court gallery was packed with journalists and the young
boy's family.
A large group of pupils joined protesters outside court
chanting "no bail".