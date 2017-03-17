LIVE: ConCourt hands down Sassa judgment
2017-03-17 09:14
The Constitutional Court is handing down the much anticipated judgment in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) matter, in an application brought by human rights organisation Black Sash.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:05
Net1 CEO Belamant faces removal over Sassa crisis – report
Net1 shareholder Allan Gray is demanding that certain actions occur at Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to ensure social welfare recipients receive grants or it will seek to remove the board.
Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Allan Gray, revealed this move to Business Day companies’ journalist Ann Crotty. Removing the board could also see Net1 CEO and founder Serge Belamant losing his position.
Lapping said Allan Gray, which owns 16% of Net1, is working to understand issues around the integrity of management. "If these issues are not resolved to our satisfaction, we will call a shareholders’ meeting and attempt to remove the board."
Lapping said Allan Gray would be happy to not receive any profits to ensure the extension occurs before April 1, when the current contract expires.
WATCH: How the Sassa crisis unfolded
VIDEO
ConCourt to hand down Sassa judgment
The Constitutional Court will hand down the much anticipated judgment in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) matter on Friday. The judgment is expected to be handed down at 10:00.
On Wednesday the court heard an application by the Black Sash for an order that it exercise supervisory jurisdiction over any new contract to pay social grants and its implementation.
During the hearings, a frustrated Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked how Sassa and Minister Bathabile Dlamini came to make themselves look incompetent in the social grants payment debacle.
"How do you get to the level where your clients make themselves look like they are incompetent and you can't even explain how you got to this point?" a frustrated Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Andrew Breitenbach, counsel for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
WATCH: We need to get the money from treasury by tomorrow, before it is too late Net1 CEO
VIDEO
WATCH: 'Batha we love you' - Dlamini supporters flock to ConCourt
VIDEO
ConCourt must determine who slept on the job - Zizi Kodwa
The Constitutional Court must determine who slept on the job, African National Congress national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said from the side-lines of the Sassa court case on Wednesday.
Kodwa broke the ANC's noticeable silence over the grants payment crisis.
The ConCourt is currently hearing an application by Black Sash for the court to exercise oversight over the process to find a new social grants payment provider.
No explanation for Sassa, Dlamini's 'incompetence' - Mogoeng
A frustrated chief justice asked on Wednesday how Sassa and Minister Bathabile Dlamini came to make themselves look incompetent in the social grants payment debacle.
"How do you get to the level where your clients make themselves look like they are incompetent and you can't even explain how you got to this point?" a frustrated Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Andrew Breitenbach, for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), in the Constitutional Court.
Mogoeng repeatedly pressed Breitenbach for answers about why Dlamini did nothing when she learnt that Sassa would not be able to pay grants on its own. Ensuring grants got paid was one of Dlamini's core responsibilities. She should have demanded progress reports from Sassa, he insisted.
"You can't just say she was remiss. It is what she is a minister for. Please help us understand."
Dlamini failed beneficiaries, court hears
Social Development Minister has failed in her constitutional duty in respect of social grants and the 17 million beneficiaries, the Constitutional Court heard on Wednesday.
Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, representing Black Sash, said that as it stood, no-one knew who was going to pay the beneficiaries after March 31.
He argued that Dlamini had failed to apologise and take responsibility.
"The executive have failed to carry out their duties," Budlender told the full bench of justices.
The court gallery was packed to capacity with journalists, lawyers and supporters of Black Sash.