 

LIVE: 'It is impossible to get into the estate' says security supervisor at Van Breda Trial

2017-05-04 10:01

The Van Breda murder trial heads into day 6, with a new witness up on the stand.

Last Updated at 11:26
11:16

Wyngaard being asked to look at aerial map of De Zalze estate. He can't see street names to orientate himself.

Court breaks for tea.
11:09
11:06
11:04
11:02
Judge Desai asks Combrink to show the court how two people get over the fence if they use material which won't let wires touch.
10:59
10:56
The fence is too high and it is electric. A person could not jump over, he says.
10:51
Defence asking Wyngaard about De Zalze fence. He says they fix fence holes temporarily with what they find until team arrives.
10:49
Henri is taking notes and passing them on to his advocate.
10:46
10:46
Galloway concludes her questioning. Advocate Matthys Combrinck up now.
10:44
Wyngaard went through camera footage and to fence afterwards and found nothing. He says it is impossible to get into estate.
10:40
10:35
Builders who work late at De Zalze must get owner's permission. Noted on security system. Strict rules for visitors and packages.
10:35
If builders want access to De Zalze estate, they must register at reception. Their IDs, fingerprints registered on the system.
10:32
10:29
Security vehicles drive regularly between the houses on De Zalze Estate at night.
10:29
De Zalze residents all know the contact numbers for security. It is on their patrol vehicles.
10:22
10:20
Wyngaard confirms that when they test perimeter alarms, they physically touch them and they go off.
10:18
Wyngaard started his shift at 18:00 with Afrika.
10:17
State calls Edgar Wyngaard. He is the supervisor who Africa said was on duty with him the night of the murders.
10:02
10:02

GRAPHIC: Who's who in the Van Breda Trial
10:02
News24 Journalist Jenna Etheridge is reporting from court today.
10:02
10:02

YESTERDAY'S RECAP:

Security alarms at the De Zalze Estate were activated three times on the night before and the morning of the infamous Van Breda axe murders, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

 This is according to a report by Thorburn Security, which is responsible for security at the estate, Henri van Breda's advocate Matthys Combrink said.

The alarms were activated - once after 19:00, again after 01:00 and, finally, after 03:00. The alarms were activated on the perimeter fence. 
'Death has robbed us' - Bronkhorstspruit crash victims remembered
