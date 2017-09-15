AS IT HAPPENED: Bathabile Dlamini dodges question on Scopa's role in new payment scheme
2017-09-15 09:54
During a media briefing concerning a new payment scheme for social grants, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini dodges a question about the role of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).
Follow News24 journalist Jan Gerber live from the media briefing.
Min Cwele: The insourcing will take place over five years. SASSA and SAPO will work together during this period.
Sassa is currently in consultation with National Treasury to re- establish the linkage to Bankserv to enable these payments.
In August, South African Post Office (SAPO) was unable to make a presentation to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on taking over grant payments when the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) postponed self-imposed timelines.
National Treasury has granted Sassa a deviation from a competitive bidding process.
"Due diligence is nothing new." - Bathabile Dlamini
Dlamini says following the ConCourt judgment "government moved swiftly".
Current Positions:
Ms Dlamini was first appointed as the Minister of Social Development of the Republic of South Africa on 1 November 2010, and re-apppoionted to on from 26 May 2014.
She is a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC).
