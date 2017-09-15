 

AS IT HAPPENED: Bathabile Dlamini dodges question on Scopa's role in new payment scheme

2017-09-15 09:54

During a media briefing concerning a new payment scheme for social grants, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini dodges a question about the role of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Follow News24 journalist Jan Gerber live from the media briefing.


11:11
11:07
11:04
11:02
11:01
11:00
Min Cwele: The insourcing will take place over five years. SASSA and SAPO will work together during this period.
10:59
10:59
10:53
10:51
10:51
10:49
10:48
Sassa is currently in consultation with National Treasury to re- establish the linkage to Bankserv to enable these payments.
10:47
10:46
In August, South African Post Office (SAPO) was unable to make a presentation to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on taking over grant payments when the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) postponed self-imposed timelines.
10:45
10:44
National Treasury has granted Sassa a deviation from a competitive bidding process. 
10:44
10:43
10:42
10:39
10:38
10:38
10:35
10:34
10:34
10:32
10:31
10:30
"Due diligence is nothing new." - Bathabile Dlamini
10:30
10:29
10:25
10:22
Dlamini says following the ConCourt judgment "government moved swiftly".
10:22
10:21
10:21
10:18
10:13
10:09
10:07

Current Positions:

Ms Dlamini was first appointed as the Minister of Social Development of the Republic of South Africa on 1 November 2010, and re-apppoionted to on from 26 May 2014.

She is a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC).
10:06
10:05
09:56
09:27

1Life to refund pensioner after unexplained policy deductions

Op-die-Berg resident Jakobus Fortuin realised something was wrong when he discovered deductions against his old age grant for a funeral policy he didn't want and hadn't bought.

The 66-year-old lives in a small town near Ceres in the Western Cape and has worked on farms in the area most of his life
09:26

Another Sassa delay gags Post Office at Scopa meeting

South African Post Office (SAPO) officials flew to Parliament only to be told they couldn't make a presentation, after the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa's) self-imposed timelines were moved back two weeks.

Both Sassa and the SAPO appeared before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday evening to inform MPs on the agreement for SAPO to assist with the social grants scheme.
09:25

Bathabile Dlamini to deliver Sassa payments plan update

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to brief journalists about the progress to introduce a new payment scheme for social grants in Hatfield, Pretoria, on Friday morning.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that the contract with the current social grant distributor, CPS, was illegal and invalid.
