LIVE: EFF slams inaction by Parliament on Zuma conduct
2017-09-05 09:55
The EFF is appealing to the Constitutional Court to uphold its bid to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.
Follow News24 journalists Jeanette Chabalala , Amanda Khoza , Lerato Sejake and Iavan Pijoos live at the court.
The head of state takes public funds for personal use. What
does the Speaker think should happen? Ngcukaitobi argues
Court must assume there is a prima facie impeachable offence
against Jacob Zuma, says Ngcukaitobi
In 2016 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.
News24
previously reported that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had
found that upgrades to Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, were
not all for security purposes, as stated.
She found that Zuma had
unduly benefited from some of the upgrades which included the building
of an amphitheatre, a cattle kraal, a chicken run and swimming pool,
among other things.
No-one can says there has been a thorough examination on the
facts, says Ngcukaitobi
EFF complains of the inaction of Parliament
Advocate Ngcukaitobi says there is a case for impeachment
against President Jacob Zuma
Ngcukaitobi expires his 10 minutes
It is inappropriate for the National Assembly to push the responsibility
(to hold the Executive to account) sideways, says Ngcukaitobi
Advocate Ngcukaitobi says there has been a failure by the National Assembly
to hold the Executive to account, cites the UDM secret ballot judgment
