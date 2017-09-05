 

LIVE: EFF slams inaction by Parliament on Zuma conduct

2017-09-05 09:55

The EFF is appealing to the Constitutional Court to uphold its bid to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

Follow News24 journalists Jeanette Chabalala, Amanda Khoza, Lerato Sejake and Iavan Pijoos live at the court.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:56
10:56
The head of state takes public funds for personal use. What does the Speaker think should happen? Ngcukaitobi argues
10:55
10:53
10:51
10:51
10:49
10:48
10:48
Court must assume there is a prima facie impeachable offence against Jacob Zuma, says Ngcukaitobi
10:45
10:43
10:41
10:39

In 2016 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.

News24 previously reported that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had found that upgrades to Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, were not all for security purposes, as stated.

She found that Zuma had unduly benefited from some of the upgrades which included the building of an amphitheatre, a cattle kraal, a chicken run and swimming pool, among other things.
10:38
10:38
10:37
10:37
No-one can says there has been a thorough examination on the facts, says Ngcukaitobi
10:33
10:31
10:29
10:29
10:28
EFF complains of the inaction of Parliament
10:26
10:25
Advocate Ngcukaitobi says there is a case for impeachment against President Jacob Zuma
10:23
10:23
Ngcukaitobi expires his 10 minutes
10:22
It is inappropriate for the National Assembly to push the responsibility (to hold the Executive to account) sideways, says Ngcukaitobi
10:21
Advocate Ngcukaitobi says there has been a failure by the National Assembly to hold the Executive to account, cites the UDM secret ballot judgment
10:19
10:18
10:18
10:18
10:17
Court is in session
09:55
09:55
09:55
09:55

I didn't ask anyone to help my family with state capture, or whatever - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma wishes to "make it categorically clear" that he never instructed any state institutions to give contracts to his family members.

But he will appoint an inquiry into "state capture, or whatever".
09:55

'Zuma's Nkandla tender not transparent, unfair' - SIU investigator

The awarding of a tender to Moneymine Enterprises to commence with phase one of the security upgrades at President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla was not fair "because it did not allow any company to bid or supply a quotation", Christian Ledwaba, chief forensic investigator at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) testified.
09:55

ConCourt expected to hear application for Zuma's impeachment

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday hear an application by opposition parties for Parliament to institute impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Police yet to identify 'speeding cop' transporting children
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 