LIVE: Eldorado Park protests spread to Ennerdale, Orange Farm
2017-05-09 07:50
Protest action in Eldorado Park, believed to be linked to the allocation of RDP houses, has spread to neighbouring Ennerdale and Orange Farm where angry residents are blocking roads.
ICYMI:
No quick fixes to housing problems - City of Joburg
City of Johannesburg officials are working with local councillors to address the demand for housing in Eldorado Park, following violent protests on Monday.
"We recognise the frustrations of this community, following years of mismanagement and neglect in our city. We ask our residents for patience as we work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and prosperous city," public safety MMC Michael Sun said.
There were no quick fixes to the enormous infrastructure and service delivery backlogs and the city intended to address them.
ICYMI:
8 arrested for Eldorado Park protest violence
Eight people have been arrested for violence during a protest in Eldorado Park on Monday, Johannesburg Metro Police said.
They were arrested on charges of public violence after protesters demanding housing tried to loot a Spar and a SuperSave shop in the area, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.
Minnaar said officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a violent crowd.
ICYMI:
No budget for Eldorado Park housing - Gauteng Human Settlements
The Gauteng Human Settlements department has not budgeted for the development of housing in Eldorado Park in the current fiscal year as it is still completing necessary approvals, the department's spokesperson said.
This after a violent protest broke out in the area on Monday morning with parts of the N12 and Golden Highway was barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.
Residents said the protest turned violent because they are desperate for proper housing.
Gauteng Human Settlements department spokesperson Keith Khoza told News24 that approval is underway for a piece of vacant land near Eldorado Park.
WATCH: Eldorado crime fighters prevent looting during protest
ICYMI:
Zuma must provide houses - Eldorado Park protester
Violent protests in Eldorado Park on Monday morning were out of desperation for proper housing, one resident said.
"We are protesting because we want houses, we have been living in zozos [shacks] for how many years," Deoline Jacobs told News24.
"You get up to 10 people in one shack; how are the people supposed to live? There is a lot of unemployment first of all and then there's a housing issue. When will it end? When does it stop? When will Zuma actually come down and see Eldos [Eldorado Park] people?"
WATCH: Eldorado residents seek housing, block highways
ICYMI:
'I got out and ran' - man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest
The man whose truck was burnt during protests around Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday morning described running away after coming face to face with violent residents.
"I tried to turn around. My…[vehicle] got stuck on a rock," he said.
He then got out and ran away while the protesters overturned the truck and set it on fire.
The man’s name was not immediately available.