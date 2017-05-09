 

LIVE: Eldorado Park protests spread to Ennerdale, Orange Farm

2017-05-09 07:50

Protest action in Eldorado Park, believed to be linked to the allocation of RDP houses, has spread to neighbouring Ennerdale and Orange Farm where angry residents are blocking roads.


- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:42
08:30
08:29
08:17
08:16
08:15
08:10
08:08
08:07
08:02
08:01
07:58
07:56
07:54
07:53

ICYMI: 

No quick fixes to housing problems - City of Joburg 

City of Johannesburg officials are working with local councillors to address the demand for housing in Eldorado Park, following violent protests on Monday.

"We recognise the frustrations of this community, following years of mismanagement and neglect in our city. We ask our residents for patience as we work tirelessly to create a more inclusive and prosperous city," public safety MMC Michael Sun said.

There were no quick fixes to the enormous infrastructure and service delivery backlogs and the city intended to address them. 
07:52

ICYMI: 

8 arrested for Eldorado Park protest violence 

Eight people have been arrested for violence during a protest in Eldorado Park on Monday, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

They were arrested on charges of public violence after protesters demanding housing tried to loot a Spar and a SuperSave shop in the area, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a violent crowd. 
07:50

ICYMI: 

No budget for Eldorado Park housing - Gauteng Human Settlements 

The Gauteng Human Settlements department has not budgeted for the development of housing in Eldorado Park in the current fiscal year as it is still completing necessary approvals, the department's spokesperson said. 

This after a violent protest broke out in the area on Monday morning with parts of the N12 and Golden Highway was barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents said the protest turned violent because they are desperate for proper housing.

Gauteng Human Settlements department spokesperson Keith Khoza told News24 that approval is underway for a piece of vacant land near Eldorado Park. 
07:50

WATCH: Eldorado crime fighters prevent looting during protest 
07:50

ICYMI: 

Zuma must provide houses - Eldorado Park protester 

Violent protests in Eldorado Park on Monday morning were out of desperation for proper housing, one resident said. 

"We are protesting because we want houses, we have been living in zozos [shacks] for how many years," Deoline Jacobs told News24.

"You get up to 10 people in one shack; how are the people supposed to live? There is a lot of unemployment first of all and then there's a housing issue. When will it end? When does it stop? When will Zuma actually come down and see Eldos [Eldorado Park] people?" 
07:50

WATCH: Eldorado residents seek housing, block highways
07:50

ICYMI: 

'I got out and ran' - man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest 

The man whose truck was burnt during protests around Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday morning described running away after coming face to face with violent residents.

"I tried to turn around. My…[vehicle] got stuck on a rock," he said.

He then got out and ran away while the protesters overturned the truck and set it on fire.

The man’s name was not immediately available. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
More violence as Coligny accused are granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 