LIVE: Fire crisis worsens in Cape Town
2017-01-11 17:42
Two major fires are spreading in Cape Town - Somerset West and Simons Town and firefighters are requesting ice, water and energy drinks.
Speaking to News24’s Kaveel Singh, Rotary Youth Camp warden Koos Burger said he was concerned at how close the fires had come to the camp.
He did however indicate that no children were at the camp.
“The vegetation is quite dry and burns like crazy around here. The fire services are doing a sterling job. They stopped the fire 10 metres from the building. I don’t think I will go to sleep early tonight. We are just glad no kids were here. The camp takes up to 150 children.”
News24’s James De Villiers who is on the ground in Simonstown says the situation near the Rotary Camp is stressful.
According to De Villiers, authorities have backed away for fear of smoke inhalation.
The fire is now within 10 metres of the Rotary Camp and visibility is about 20 meters, he said.
“Many people are concerned about animals. There is stress on everyone’s faces.”
The city of Cape Town is
having its resources stretched thin as it responds to 11 fire incidents.
According to city
officials, the two major fires are currently being attended to in Somerset West
and the Simon's Town area.
The city says that in
Somerset West helicopters are water bombing areas that are inaccessible to
ground crews.
“The fires are contained,
however, hot spots and flare-ups are sporadically being dealt with.”
The city said that
emergency services in Simon's Town established that the blaze emerged in
Kommetjie Road, Ocean View.
“The fire spread to the
Simon's Town area and is currently smoke logged contributing to poor
visibility. Helicopters in use are water bombing areas inaccessible to
firefighters.
”
Simon's Town residents have
also facilitated the rescues of animals. It has been reported that three buck
had died. However, some tortoises, cobras and other snakes were saved.
Around 50 horses were also
evacuated from a nearby stable. This was confirmed by city officials who said
that the SPCA and law enforcement were assisting with animals.