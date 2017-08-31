 

LIVE: 'I'm more dangerous' now - Motsoeneng

2017-08-31 10:30

During his impromptu briefing discussing current issues, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has declared that he is 'more dangerous' now that he is outside the SABC, despite people thinking he's gone and can no longer change anything.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 11:11
11:07
11:05

Motsoeneng ends the briefing: "I am doing okay." 
10:58
10:56
10:55
10:43
10:43
10:42
10:36
10:35
10:33
10:33
10:33
10:31
10:30
10:30
10:28
10:28
10:28
10:27
10:27
10:26

Meanwhile, during the SABC board interviews currently underway in Parliament... 
10:23
10:22
10:22
10:21
10:20
10:19
10:19

Motsoeneng: "The new board must be investigated by the SIU. I am aware that they have not followed the governance of the SABC... 

"Board members are approving tenders at the SABC." 
10:16
10:16
10:15
10:14
10:14
10:12
10:12
10:12
10:11
10:10
10:08
10:06
09:52
09:52
09:51

ICYMI: 

Sorry Twitter, Hlaudi is not moving to Manyi-owned ANN7 

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has congratulated Mzwanele Manyi on his acquisition of broadcaster ANN7 and The New Age newspaper from the Guptas.

The deal, which is worth R450m, was done via vendor financing, meaning Manyi was given a loan from the Guptas to buy the firms and will have to pay them back with interest over time. It still requires regulatory approval.

“I think it is good to have local people occupying the space,” Motsoeneng told Fin24 on Monday. “It is good for Jimmy (Manyi’s nickname) and I wish him very well.

“I still believe that media needs to be changed as there is too much negativity in the media,” he said. “It is destroying the nation. I think it should change in South Africa.

“Jimmy is like me, he’s a transformation man. He understands what we need to do in the media space. He stands for what he believes. We need people who are radical in South Africa.” 
09:51

ICYMI: 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng fails to show up for court case 

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng failed to appear in the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday to answer as to why he should not be held personally liable for the wrongful dismissal of the SABC8 journalists.

No reasons were given on why Motsoeneng failed to present himself to the court.The court also heard that attorneys from Ningiza Horner who were representing the SABC, Motsoeneng and former head of news Simon Tebele, withdrew on Friday.

Tebele, who said he was surprised by the attorneys’ decision to withdraw, asked for a postponement due to poor health.

"I was in hospital from May to July and I went through a seven hours operation. Even now I am still recuperating from heavy pain – yesterday I received an SMS indicating that the court case is today [Tuesday]," he said.

He also said he didn't have time to brief his new attorney. 
