 

LIVE: #KnysnaFire - Reports of 22 separate fires in the region

2017-06-08 05:00

Fires have devastated areas along the Garden Route leaving many properties damaged in addition to a number of deaths.

Last Updated at 18:37
18:36
18:22
Multiple fires raise a "big red flag" says expert
18:20
18:16
Calls for donations which are to go towards fire relief efforts in the Southern Cape are mounting with the city identifying four fire stations as drop off points where the public can donate goods.
18:13
18:09
18:09
17:53
Here are Cape Town drop-off points for relief items
17:50
17:48
17:47
17:45
Donations pour in for the people of Knysna
17:42
17:41
17:34
17:32
17:31
17:28
At least 15 houses burnt to the ground in Brenton-on-sea
17:21
Plettenberg Bay volunteer firefighter Bradley Richards, who was seriously injured in the Knysna fires, is on life support as a precaution, his stepfather Norman Doyle said at a George hospital
17:18
17:17
17:11
17:05
17:02
17:01
16:58
16:58
16:56
16:54
Twitter trends for South Africa show Knysna fires high on the agenda
16:51
16:50
Unconfirmed report of arson
16:49
Stay away from fires
16:45
16:44
Many South Africans are rolling up sleeves to assist Knysna residents affected by the fires
16:36
Aerial view of the Knysna fires by SA Red Cross air emergency services
16:31
16:29
16:27
The Western Cape government has confirmed that a 3-year-old found in Knysna was the latest fatality in the raging fires in the area.
16:23
Free airline tickets for fire volunteers announced
16:19
16:18
16:18
16:15
16:08
16:05
16:02

The Garden route and its residents are in a state of turmoil due to the affects of raging fires over the 36 hours. 

There is a nation wide plea to provide aid. The damage done to Garden Route is being labelled a disaster zone in South Africa
15:59
15:58
15:57
Firefighters battling the rampant and vicious fires that broke out in Knysna are considering water bombing areas, as they are still not under control, and could begin to spread again.
15:56
Small chance of rain predicted for Knysna
#KnysnaFire: Zille thanks those at the frontline
