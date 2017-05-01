LIVE: May Day rallies across SA
2017-05-01 09:36
A number of rallies are to be held across the country on Monday to mark Worker's Day, or May Day. Follow the live updates here.
All eyes will be on the Cosatu May Day rally in Bloemfontein, where President Jacob Zuma is expected to speak, and share a public stage for the first time with both SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini, after both organisations called on him to go.
Boos expected
A regional ANC leader, who
wanted to remain anonymous, told News24: “Expect a war of boos” at the stadium in Bloemfontein.
He said some in the province had been discussing ways to
express their unhappiness with Zuma.
“We don’t want to hear anything from that man,” said the
leader.
He added that he would be among those attempting to disrupt
Zuma during his speech.
Cosatu provincial secretary in the Free State, Manyatso Mahlatsi, had also heard plans for the president to be booed
and said such behaviour would not be tolerated.
"If anyone boos any of the leaders we will call them
out from the podium," said Mahlatsi.
We will not tolerate anyone doing such from either side.
It's a no no, he added.
Rumours that Zuma will not attend
Cosatu provincial secretary in the Free State, Manyatso Mahlatsi, told News24 he believed conflicting rumours that Zuma would not be attending the march in Bloemfontein stemmed from those who did not want the president there, but that it made no sense as his security detail had met with Cosatu to discuss details ahead of the event.
"I had a meeting with protocol until 6pm this [Sunday] evening and don't understand why they would go to such trouble if he was not coming," he said.
May Day rally will show that workers love Zuma - ANCYL
The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political immaturity of alliance leaders who are calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
The league in the province is mobilising its members to attend the rally in their numbers to “show support for Zuma”, said newly re-elected chairperson Makalo Mohale.
Speaking to News24 just hours before the international holiday, Mohale said those calling for Zuma not to deliver the keynote address at Loch Logan stadium in Bloemfontein were misleading the public.
“Much as we have heard there are others who did not want the president to speak at the event, we the ANC Youth League deem that as disingenuous,” said Mohale.
He also believes the rally will show that workers do not support decisions by their leaders in Cosatu. The federation’s highest decision making body called for Zuma to go last month, after he changed his executive without consulting them and the SACP.
Zuma will attend Cosatu May Day rally - ANC
President Jacob Zuma will attend Cosatu's worker's day celebrations in Bloemfontein, the African National Congress said on Friday.
This was despite calls by some Cosatu affiliates that the trade union federation should break with tradition and drop Zuma as its keynote speaker following the federation's call that he step down.
Zuma would be at Loch Logan in Bloemfontein on Monday, May 1.Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa would be at Tebukhosi Lodge, Hectorspruit in Mpumalanga, and secretary general Gwede Mantashe at Innesfree park in Sandton, Johannesburg, the ANC said in a statement.
The party, however, did not address calls by Cosatu's biggest affiliate Nehawu, the Communication Workers' Union (CWU), Sadtu, and Cosatu in Gauteng that Zuma should not attend the rally.