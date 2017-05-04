LIVE: Memorial service for #VerenaCrash victims continues
2017-05-04 10:54
The memorial service for the 20 victims killed in a horror minibus crash, 18 young pupils among them, continues in Verena, Mpumalanga today where mourners will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
WATCH: Tears, song mark memorial for Verena victims
Tombstones to be put up in remembrance of horror minibus crash victims
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has told family members and fellow learners at a memorial service in Sokhulumi, Mpumalanga, that tombstones in remembrance of the 18 pupils who died in the horror minibus crash, will be put up.
Lesufi said the tombstones, bearing the names of the learners who died, will be put up at the entrances of Refano Primary School and Mahlenga High School - the two schools who had lost pupils in the crash.
"It was indeed a sad day and April 21 will remain a dark day in education and the history of our country. We are here today to strengthen families and ensure our support," he said.
Lesufi said they will sign off the DNA test results and hand these over to families on Thursday, when the memorial service is expected to be continued.
WATCH: Bronkhorstspruit: 'I couldn't believe it was my children in those ashes'
Distraught school principals put on brave faces after horror minibus crash
"Let the weak say I am strong."
These are the words of a principal who lost four learners in the horrific minibus crash on the R25 near Verena, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon. The minibus crashed into a truck.
Twenty people were killed in the crash; 18 pupils and two adults.
In total, nine learners from Mahlenga Senior Secondary School were involved in the accident. Four of them have already been discharged from hospital, while another is still in hospital.
Christinah Tjiana has been the principal at the school since September 2014.
Tjiana stays in Bronkhorstspruit, about 30km away. She was one of the many who immediately rushed to the scene when they were informed about the accident.
"When I arrived, the paramedics were already there. It was one of the scariest things, I could not believe what I saw," Tjiana says.