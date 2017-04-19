 

LIVE: Motsoeneng to speak out about SABC

2017-04-19 10:43

Despite being stripped of his title as chief operations officer at the public broadcaster, Hlaudi Motsoeneng will be holding a press conference on the state of SABC.

Last Updated at 11:58
11:55
Babsy Mlangeni now speaking
11:54
PG says Hlaudi may not be certificated, but he is educated.
11:53
Musicians and supporters now signing
11:52
Blondie tells the SABC board it will listen to musicians and it will do what they want.
11:51
11:51
11:51
Blondie: no foreigners from other countries can tell us what to do in our country
11:50

Musician Blondie now speaking. Says they have been "discussed" for 22 years.

Talked about, but not talked to.
11:46
Hlaudi supporter says many with degrees have been in and out of SABC and they did nothing - changed nothing.
11:43

Tebogo says Hlaudi was a breath of fresh air at the SABC.

"Those who want to get rid of him have another thing coming. He has made a mark and is a man you love to hate."
11:42

Tebogo: We have heard the COO at the SABC, but they are cowards. We need leaders with balls.

The crowds cheers.
11:41
Tebogo: As long as we don't change and stop being apologetic about transformation then we are fooling ourselves.
11:40
11:39
Tebogo says it's injustice that Hlaudi's story has not be heard. "It's a one sided story to suit a particular narrative."
11:39
Tebogo Sithatu from MASA takes the podium: "Today is a great day because justice is done. For the first time we will hear his side of story"
11:37
Hlaudi Programme Director says organisations have requested to relay messages of support
11:33
Hlaudi seated in silence as supporters shout and praise his name
11:32
11:29
Hlaudi has arrived.
11:27

Large crowd heard singing outside - not clear if its more supporters.

Room is not big enough for the people already inside.
11:26
11:24
Supporters singing and dancing while waiting for Hlaudi. (Sharlene Rood, News24)
11:22
Shouts of "viva 90% viva!" and "down with SABC!"
11:13
Legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni among those who came to support
11:07
Hlaudi referred to as 'the people's COO' by supporters
10:59
The room is now packed. No more room for journalists and cameras. Supporters are still streaming in.
10:54
10:51
10:47
10:44
10:43
10:43

He will be discussing the following:

1. His response to the parliamentary ad hoc committee recommendations

2.The financial state at the SABC from 2012-2016

3. 90% local content

4. Security vetting for SABC staff

5. Multichoice contract

6. The ruling of the Labour Court

7. The new SABC board members.
10:43
Despite being stripped of his title as chief operations officer at the public broadcaster, Hlaudi Motsoeneng will be holding a press conference on the state of SABC.
