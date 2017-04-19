LIVE: Motsoeneng to speak out about SABC
2017-04-19 10:43
Despite being stripped of his title as chief operations officer at the public broadcaster, Hlaudi Motsoeneng will be holding a press conference on the state of SABC.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:58
Babsy Mlangeni now speaking
PG says Hlaudi may not be certificated, but he is educated.
Musicians and supporters now signing
Blondie tells the SABC board it will listen to musicians and it will do what they want.
Blondie: no foreigners from other countries can tell us what to do in our country
Musician Blondie now speaking. Says they have been "discussed" for 22 years.
Talked about, but not talked to.
Hlaudi supporter says many with degrees have been in and out of SABC and they did nothing - changed nothing.
Tebogo says Hlaudi was a breath of fresh air at the SABC.
"Those who want to get rid of him have another thing coming. He has made a mark and is a man you love to hate."
Tebogo: We have heard the COO at the SABC, but they are cowards. We need leaders with balls.
The crowds cheers.
Tebogo: As long as we don't change and stop being apologetic about transformation then we are fooling ourselves.
Tebogo says it's injustice that Hlaudi's story has not be heard. "It's a one sided story to suit a particular narrative."
Tebogo Sithatu from MASA takes the podium: "Today is a great day because justice is done. For the first time we will hear his side of story"
Hlaudi Programme Director says organisations have requested to relay messages of support
Hlaudi seated in silence as supporters shout and praise his name
Large crowd heard singing outside - not clear if its more supporters.
Room is not big enough for the people already inside.
Supporters singing and dancing while waiting for Hlaudi. (Sharlene Rood, News24)
Shouts of "viva 90% viva!" and "down with SABC!"
Legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni among those who came to support
Hlaudi referred to as 'the people's COO' by supporters
The room is now packed. No more room for journalists and cameras. Supporters are still streaming in.
He will be discussing the following:
1. His response to the parliamentary ad hoc committee recommendations
2.The financial state at the SABC from 2012-2016
3. 90% local content
4. Security vetting for SABC staff
5. Multichoice contract
6. The ruling of the Labour Court
7. The new SABC board members.
Despite being stripped of his title as chief operations officer at the public broadcaster, Hlaudi Motsoeneng will be holding a press conference on the state of SABC.