LIVE: Opposition march to ConCourt ahead of #SecretBallot hearing
2017-05-15 07:59
The DA, EFF and other opposition parties have issued a rallying call to South Africans to join a march to Constitutional Court ahead of the hearing of the UDM's bid for a secret ballot in the vote of 'no confidence' in President Jacob Zuma.
ICYMI:
ConCourt to hear UDM's secret ballot bid
The United Democratic Movement's application to force National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to conduct the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot will be heard on Monday, May 15, the Constitutional Court said.
The UDM filed an application with the court after Mbete said the current rules of Parliament do not permit a vote of no confidence by secret ballot.
She, however, said she was not in principle opposed to a secret ballot.
In her affidavit, she asks the court to make a finding on the constitutionality of the parliamentary rules so that they can be redrafted, if necessary.
COLUMNIST:
The president is accountable to the National Assembly
The proposition that “The calls for Msholozi to resign are fundamentally, if not brazenly, unconstitutional ...” cannot go unchallenged (Ken Sibanda, “Power Lies in the Ballot”, City Press, May 7 2017).
It is a treacherous distortion that any self-respecting lawyer should be ashamed of.
It is surely not asking too much of someone who pens an article to familiarise themselves with the issues at hand.
It is disconcerting that, 23 years into our democracy, one has to school a lawyer-cum-film director in the basics of our Constitution.
The audacity of his article may mislead and lay the basis for an improper defence of President Jacob Zuma.
South Africa is a constitutional democracy, with separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary.
ICYMI:
I will not vote for an amoral leader - Makhosi Khoza
ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza says she will always vote for the ANC's survival, but not for an "amoral leader".
Khoza aired more of her hard-hitting views on Facebook on Thursday, saying she cannot divorce moral conscience from political choices.
"When truth decomposes, duplicity thrives. Admittedly, none of the MPs are directly elected," her post read.
"My political moral conscience signature is the ANC Constitution notably Rule 4.17. Please read it.
"I therefore cannot be expected to vote [for] an amoral leader whose behavioural practices liquidates the ANC at a speed faster than the spacecraft.
She said that, whenever she casts her vote, she will always vote for the ANC.