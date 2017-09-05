LIVE: Parliament to debate dissolution of National Assembly

PLENARY
14:00 – ±19:15
1. Consideration of Report of Portfolio Committee on Transport on Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill [B 38 – 2015] (ATC, 17 August 2017, p 1)
2. Second Reading debate: Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill [B 38B – 2015](s76(1)) (73)
3. Consideration of Reports of PC on Labour on: (5)• Oversight visit to Northern Cape (ATC, 9 November 2016, p 15)• Oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal (ATC, 15 May 2017, p 91)• Oversight visit to Western Cape (ATC, 15 May 2017, p 84)
4. Consideration of Reports of PC on Labour on: (5)• First Quarterly Report on Performance of Department of Labour (ATC, 9 November 2016, p 6)• Second Quarterly Report on Performance of Department of Labour for 2016/17 (ATC 9 March 2017, p 12)
5. Consideration of Reports of PC on Water and Sanitation on: (5)• Fourth Quarterly Progress Report for Department of Water and Sanitation for 2015/16 financial year • Third Quarterly Progress Report for Department of Water and Sanitation for 2015/16 financial year (ATC, 17 November 2016, p 85 - 141)
6. Consideration of Reports of PC on Water and Sanitation on: (5)• Workshop held on 14 – 16 November• Oversight visit to North West Province (ATC, 17 November 2016, p 85 – 141)
7. Consideration of Reports of PC on Public Service and Administration as well as Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on: (5)• Oversight visits in Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces • Workshop on Policy on Incapacity Leave and Ill-Health Retirement in Public Service (ATC, 19 May 2017, p 152 - 187)
8. Draft resolution (Chief Whip of the Opposition): Dissolution of the National Assembly in terms of section 50(1) of the Constitution (85)
9. Motions without notice10. Members’ statements (40)11. Notices of motion