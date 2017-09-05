 

LIVE: Parliament to debate dissolution of National Assembly

2017-09-05 14:43

Parliament is set to debate the DA's motion to dissolve the National Assembly following the failed motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, in an attempt to necessitate early elections.

Follow News24 journalists @PaulHerman88 and @gerbjan live at Parliament.
PLENARY 

14:00 – ±19:15

1. Consideration of Report of Portfolio Committee on Transport on Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill [B 38 – 2015] (ATC, 17 August 2017, p 1)

2. Second Reading debate: Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill [B 38B – 2015](s76(1)) (73)

3. Consideration of Reports of PC on Labour on: (5)• Oversight visit to Northern Cape (ATC, 9 November 2016, p 15)• Oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal (ATC, 15 May 2017, p 91)• Oversight visit to Western Cape (ATC, 15 May 2017, p 84)

4. Consideration of Reports of PC on Labour on: (5)• First Quarterly Report on Performance of Department of Labour (ATC, 9 November 2016, p 6)• Second Quarterly Report on Performance of Department of Labour for 2016/17 (ATC 9 March 2017, p 12)

5. Consideration of Reports of PC on Water and Sanitation on: (5)• Fourth Quarterly Progress Report for Department of Water and Sanitation for 2015/16 financial year • Third Quarterly Progress Report for Department of Water and Sanitation for 2015/16 financial year (ATC, 17 November 2016, p 85 - 141)

6. Consideration of Reports of PC on Water and Sanitation on: (5)• Workshop held on 14 – 16 November• Oversight visit to North West Province (ATC, 17 November 2016, p 85 – 141) 

7. Consideration of Reports of PC on Public Service and Administration as well as Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on: (5)• Oversight visits in Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces  • Workshop on Policy on Incapacity Leave and Ill-Health Retirement in Public Service (ATC, 19 May 2017, p 152 - 187)

8. Draft resolution (Chief Whip of the Opposition): Dissolution of the National Assembly in terms of section 50(1) of the Constitution (85)

9. Motions without notice10. Members’ statements (40)11. Notices of motion
The AARTO amendment bill debate currently underway in Parliament, followed by several other reports.
